ATLANTA - Super Bowl 53 is right around the corner, and people are gearing up for the big event, including Ron Clark Academy.
The middle school, located in southeast Atlanta, recently released a new music video titled “Welcome to the A” featuring rapper Ludacris and Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
“Welcome to the city, where greatness lives,” the scholars sing in the three-minute clip. “We know what it takes. Got so much to give. Welcome to the A.”
In the verses, the students rap about and visit icon landmarks in the city, including the Georgia Aquarium, Piedmont Park, the CNN building, Fox Theatre, The Civil Rights Museum, Spelman and Morehouse College and the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where the big football matchup will take place.
They also highlight ATL’s sports teams, MARTA, J.R. Crickets and The Varsity.
As the kids give a tour of Atlanta, Ludacris dances alongside them throughout, and Bottoms makes a quick cameo towards the middle.
The video is making waves across the internet. It’s garnered more than 124,000 views on Facebook.
Haven’t seen it yet? Take a look below.
