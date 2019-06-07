Reports: Braves reach agreement on deal with Dallas Keuchel

ATLANTA - The Braves have reached an agreement to sign left-hander Dallas Keuchel, according to multiple Internet reports, ending Keuchel’s long offseason of free agency.
According to Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports, the deal is for one year at $13 million and Keuchel is scheduled to start Saturday for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers. The Stripers will play Durham at 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
Keuchel won the American League Cy Young Award in 2015, compiling a 20-8 record and a 2.48 ERA. He struck out 216 batters in 232 innings, while walking only 51 that season. He helped lead the Astros to a second-place finish in the AL West before Houston lost to the Kansas City Royals in a Division Series.
The past three seasons, Keuchel compiled a 35-28 record with a 3.77 ERA. Overall, Keuchel has been chosen for two All-Star games and has won five Gold Gloves.
Keuchel, 31, was drafted by the Astros in the seventh round of the 2009 draft after his career at the University of Arkansas. He has struggled some with inconsistency in his career, epitomized by following his stellar Cy Young season with a 9-12 record and 4.55 ERA in 2016, followed by a 14-5 mark with a 2.90 record in 2017.
He made two starts in the 2017 World Series, won by the Astros, and compiled an 0-1 record with a 5.23 ERA.
This article was written by Gabriel Burns with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
