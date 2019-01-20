0 Reasons Atlanta is hands-down the best town to host a Super Bowl

ATLANTA - With the Super Bowl happening right here in our fair city, we can think of some major reasons why Atlanta is going to outshine other hosts cities in 2019.

1. We have the coolest stadium in the entire country (world?):

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is A, The biggest, baddest building any of us have probably ever walked into, B, Full of luxury cars and C, the home of MLS Champs Atlanta United. And if you're still kind of an 8-year-old at heart, MBS pays tribute to Atlanta's history as a rail hub by SOUNDING A GIANT TRAIN WHISTLE any time anyone scores. Top that, Beijing.

2. The Atlanta music scene is lit:

There was some mild confusion when it announced that Maroon 5 would headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Nothing against Adam Levine or anything, but we are the city that brought the world both Outkast and Trap Music, after all.

But the initial lack of ATL representation has eveolved in a big way: Last week, the original ATLien himself, Big Boi, was added to the halftime show ticket and Georgia diva Gladys Knight announced she'll sing the national anthem. So we're feeling a lot better about Atlanta musicians being showcased inside the stadium.

But probably the best part about having a music scene that's lit? A whole slew of our hometown musicians are throwing their own parties.

Atlanta music mogul Jermaine Dupri will host a concert series featuring Goodie Mob at Centennial Olympic Park.

The Bud Light Super Bowl Festival is hosting a straight-up Atlanta night with local rappers Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and Metro Boomin on the roster. And we'll go ahead and claim Cardi B., who has ties to the ATL because of her brief marriage to Migos' Offset. She joins Bruno Mars on Saturday night.

Zach Brown band is also playing the Tabernacle with Pandora LIVE.

3. Atlanta traffic is the literal worst.

Bear with us, here. Since Atlanta traffic can't possibly get any worse, at least there won't be any surprises. Well, except to out-of-towners. Pack your patience, folks.

4. The Atlanta sports curse....

Fingers crossed the Atlanta United MLS Cup win put a stop to the notorious string of late-game losses among Atlanta sports teams. But if it does linger, at least it only applies to Atlanta teams (we think.) Still, let's be real here. The world could use a good last-minute Patriots smackdown.

5. ATL is the Hollywood of the South:

Hollywood = celebrities. Celebrities like the Super Bowl. And now that Atlanta is the Hollywood of the south, who knows how many celebs are filming in our fair city in February? We predict some major celeb spotting at Mercedes Benz come Super Bowl Sunday.

6. It rarely snows in here:

We're not sure what February weather holds quite yet, but considering Atlanta might get snow on one day out of 365, it's a safe bet that we won't be tromping through the white stuff to enjoy all the Super Bowl-tangential activities around town. Ice? That's another story ...

7. Unregulated scooters:

Hate on 'em all you want, folks -- especially with Uber now in the mix. But it is a LOOOONNGGG walk around MBS, and a downtown area littered with scooters can help you zip right around the crowds.

8. Waffle House:

Hands down the best post-game cure on the planet. Just try to prove us otherwise.

9. We're the city too busy to hate:

Atliens are aware: There is something magical about the diversity in this city and how it binds us all together. If we can keep that spirit up, the Atlanta Super Bowl might just be the friendliest one yet, y'all.

