No. 3 Georgia Tech run rules No. 5 Georgia in rivalry game at Truist Park

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A top-5 showdown between No. 3 Georgia Tech and No. 5 Georgia baseball didn’t need nine innings after all.

The Yellow Jackets closed out the game early with a run-rule, 14-4, win in seven innings at Truist Park. The teams played in front of a crowd of 20,000 with tickets benefitting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

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It’s the first game in the Georgia-Georgia Tech baseball rivalry that has ended with a run rule. Every Jacket player recorded a hit or RBI and outfielder Drew Burress finished with 4-for-4 performance at the plate.

Michael O’Shaughnessy homered twice and Henry Allen hit a 2-run shot for Georgia’s four runs.

No. 3 Georgia Tech (16-5 ACC, 33-7 overall) returns home for a three-game series against Wake Forest this weekend.

No. 5 Georgia (13-5 SEC, 32-10 overall) travels to Oxford, Miss. for a three-game series with No. 17 Ole Miss.

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