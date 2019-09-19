NL East countdown: Braves' magic number is just 1

The Braves just need 1. With either a win or a Washington Nationals loss, the Braves will clinch the National League East Division title.
The Braves (94-60) beat the Phillies 5-4 Thursday to reduce the magic number from 2 to 1. The second-place Nationals (83-68) did not play Thursday.
The Braves lead the Nationals by 9 ½ games and have 8 games to play.
The Braves the Giants at 7:20 Friday while the Nationals play at the Marlins at 7:10 p.m.
Any combination of wins by the first-place Braves and losses by the second-place Nationals that totals 1 will give the Braves their second straight division title. Here’s a look at the NL East standings and the remaining schedule for the Braves and the Nationals.
