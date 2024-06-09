NHL Stanley Cup Finals: How to watch Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers on ABC

The battle for Lord Stanley’s Cup is on Channel 2!

ABC will air all games of the NHL Stanley Cup finals between the Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers and Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers.

The Oilers are looking for their first Stanley Cup since 1990 and break the Canadian curse. The Panthers, who lost in the 2023 finals, are looking for their first Stanley Cup.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Here’s the complete schedule for the Stanley Cup Finals.

Florida Panthers (1A) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2P)

Game 1: Oilers at Panthers -- June 8, 8 p.m.

Game 2: Oilers at Panthers -- June 10, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Panthers at Oilers -- June 13, 8 p.m.

Game 4: Panthers at Oilers -- June 15, 8 p.m.

Game 5: Oilers at Panthers -- June 18, 8 p.m.

Game 6: Panthers at Oilers -- June 21, 8 p.m.

Game 7: Oilers at Panthers -- June 24, 8 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group