Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson moving from coach’s box to sideline after shutout loss

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Following a performance he described on Wednesday as “a comedy of errors” by the Atlanta Falcons, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is moving from the coach’s box to the field for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Robinson acknowledged the youth of second-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who struggled in last week’s 30-0 loss at Carolina, contributed to his move to the sideline.

“I thought this was just a good time to kind of reset,” Robinson said.

Penix completed only 18 of 36 passes for 172 yards with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. The Falcons (1-2) fell to 0-2 against NFC South opponents.

Penix, who started the last three games in 2024 after Kirk Cousins was benched, is preparing for only his seventh NFL start overall against Washington. The quarterback’s inexperience influenced the decision to move Robinson to the sideline.

“I think it has something to do with it, for sure,” Robinson said before adding “I thought about it even last year with Kirk, too.”

Robinson said direct conversations are “the main goal, but certainly with the young quarterback. You want to make sure that we’re, you know, speaking the same language between series and we’re not having to play telephone, you know, through the headset.”

Though Cousins replaced Penix in the fourth quarter against Carolina, coach Raheem Morris said on Wednesday Penix has a firm hold on the starting job.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in Mike,” Morris said, adding “Mike is the guy until I let you guys know otherwise.”

On Monday, Morris fired wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard. Passing game coordinator T.J. Yates will coach the wide receivers.

The Falcons had technical difficulties with Robinson sending in plays through Penix’s helmet headset. While offensive assistant K.J. Black will take Robinson’s seat in the coach’s box, Robinson will be able to assist with hand signals to the huddle if needed.

The Falcons were shut out for the first time since a 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots on Nov. 18, 2021.

When Morris said the desired result from Robinson’s move is “better communication” he was referring to more than just a more efficient delivery of play calls to the huddle. Morris also wants Robinson on the field to provide more support for Penix, whose frustrations were obvious on the sideline at Carolina.

On Monday, Morris said Penix “definitely got down on himself” in the loss and “was definitely not his normal, happy, competitive self.”

Morris said it was Penix’s first bad game. He said the quarterback didn’t deserve full blame for the loss, but he said Penix as a team captain is expected to provide leadership on the sideline and encourage his teammates.

“He has a C on his chest for a reason, because he’s going to walk down the sideline and bring us back together for him,” Morris said. “But that’s a lot of stress on a young quarterback, and we can help him do some of those things, and without a doubt we’ll do those things moving forward to get him ready to go.”

Penix said the advice from quarterbacks coach D.J. Williams was “‘just keep your head up. Don’t don’t show those discouraging moments, you know?’ But I’m human. ... We’ve got another week ahead of us, and I got another opportunity to go out there and, you know, show who I am.”

Kicking competition III

The Falcons could have their third placekicker of the season against Washington. The team signed Ben Sauls, who made five of six field goals for Pittsburgh in the preseason, to their practice squad. Sauls was with the team for Wednesday’s practice.

Parker Romo, who replaced Younghoe Koo, made each of his five field-goal attempts in Atlanta’s 22-6 win at Minnesota on Sept. 14, and Koo was released. Romo then missed each of his two attempts against Carolina. Romo was wide left from 55 yards and wide right from 49 yards.

The Falcons also signed wide receiver Deven Thompkins to the practice squad.

Terrell update

Morris said cornerback A.J. Terrell, who was held out last week with a hamstring injury, remains on a day-to-day status. “He’s hopeful, I’m hopeful,” Morris said before adding a bye week following the game would provide more time for Terrell to make a full recovery.

