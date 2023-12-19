Falcons’ Calais Campbell takes 50 kids out on surprise shopping spree

ATLANTA — Calais Campbell of the Atlanta Falcons surprised 50 kids in the community with a holiday shopping spree on Monday.

Channel 2 Action News was there as Campbell took 50 scholars from Centennial Academy on a shopping spree at Target in Druid Hills.

The students ate a meal with Campbell prior to the shopping spree.

Also on hand were the team mascot Freddie Falcon, team cheerleaders, and other players.

Earlier this season, Campbell commemorated his 100th career sack with a $100,000 donation to teachers in the Atlanta area.

Campbell was named the 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and has long been praised as a great teammate and leader across his time in the NFL.

