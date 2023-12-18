Top QB recruit says he’s going to Nebraska – not UGA

ATLANTA — It’s what is likely a huge blow to the University of Georgia Bulldog -- top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola has told ESPN that he is switching his college commitment and going to Nebraska.

Raiola told ESPN, “I firmly believe that Nebraska is in my blood.”

“It’s a great opportunity to be part of something bigger than myself. Nebraska is a special place,” Raiola said.

NEWS: Top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) told ESPN he’s switching his college commitment to Nebraska from Georgia. He’s the highest-ranked recruit — No. 8 overall in ESPN’s rankings — to pick Nebraska since ESPN began ranking high school players in 2006. pic.twitter.com/20pKClyumt — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 18, 2023

This is the third school that Raiola has been tied to. He had committed to Ohio State in May, and then decommitted and chose UGA later in that same month.

This comes shortly after the news that Carson Beck said he would wait another year before he declares for the NFL draft.

Raiola said he is excited about Nebraska’s history which includes five national championships and three Heisman Trophy winners.

“I think it’ll mean a lot to bring it back,” Raiola said. “Just because of the legacy of so many great players that have walked through that locker room that’s been established there -- to keep doing what they established.

ESPN said Raiola plans to enroll early at Nebraska and be on campus in January. He visited the campus the weekend.

