Win or stay home? Hawks return to State Farm Arena facing elimination Game 6

The Atlanta Hawks knows there are only two options for them on Thursday night: Win and they force a Game 7. Lose and their playoff run is over.

“Win or go home” won’t be as simple though as it sounds.

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After Atlanta won Game 2 and Game 3 by a combined two points, the Hawks have been blown out in Game 4 and Game 5.

Knicks guard Jalen Brunson scored 39 points to lead New York to a 29-point win on Tuesday night.

The series heads back to State Farm Arena for Game 6. The Hawks know they need a better performance that what fans saw in Game 5.

“We still got a chance. It’s 3-2. We’re going home to protect our home court,” Atlanta guard Dyson Daniels said. “I mean, we got to be better.”

Game 6 tips off at State Farm Arena at 7 p.m. All fans in attendance will receive a Hawks rally towel gifted by Chase Bank.

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