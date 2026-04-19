Atlanta Hawks fall to Knicks in Game 1

The momentum that took the Hawks into the playoffs wasn’t there for them tonight.

See more about the game on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The Atlanta Hawks lost Game 1 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden April 18.

The final was Hawks 102 - Knicks 113.

CJ McCollum played big for the Knicks with 26 points, while Jalen Brunson put up 28 for the Hawks.

Game 2 will be in New York on Monday before the series shifts to Atlanta.

The Hawks are holding a Game 2 watch party Monday night.

Doors to State Farm Arena will open at 7 p.m. an hour before Game 2 tips off at 8 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

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