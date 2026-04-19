Atllanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks fall to Knicks in Game 1

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks - Game One NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 18: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks and Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks go after the ball during the first half of Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2026 in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

The momentum that took the Hawks into the playoffs wasn’t there for them tonight.

See more about the game on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The Atlanta Hawks lost Game 1 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden April 18.

The final was Hawks 102 - Knicks 113.

CJ McCollum played big for the Knicks with 26 points, while Jalen Brunson put up 28 for the Hawks.

Game 2 will be in New York on Monday before the series shifts to Atlanta.

The Hawks are holding a Game 2 watch party Monday night.

Doors to State Farm Arena will open at 7 p.m. an hour before Game 2 tips off at 8 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

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