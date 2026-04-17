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Atlanta Hawks hosting playoffs watch party

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Atlanta Hawks (Getty) ATLANTA, GA - MAY 10: The Atlanta Hawks logo is seen on the court before the start of a game between the Washington Wizards and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on May 10, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images) (Casey Sykes/Getty Images)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks will tip off the NBA Playoffs with the first round this weekend.

Game 1 and Game 2 will take place Saturday and Monday at Madison Square Garden before the series shifts to State Farm Arena for Game 3 and 4. But Hawks fans won’t have to wait until next Thursday to experience the playoffs at home.

Atlanta will host a Game 2 watch party at State Farm Arena Monday night. Tickets will cost $5 with all proceeds going to the Atlanta Hawks foundation.

Doors to State Farm Arena will open at 7 p.m. an hour before Game 2 tips off at 8 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

The Hawks sale for Game 3 and Game 4 tickets is also now live on the team’s website and Ticketmaster.

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ATLANTA HAWKS (6) VS NEW YORK KNICKS (3)

  • Game 1: Atlanta at New York | Saturday April 18 (6 p.m.)
  • Game 2: Atlanta at New York | Monday, April 20 (8 p.m.)
  • Game 3: New York at Atlanta | Thursday, April 23 (7 p.m.)
  • Game 4: New York at Atlanta | Saturday, April 25 (6 p.m.)
  • Game 5: Atlanta at New York | Tuesday, April 28*  if necessary
  • Game 6: New York at Atlanta | Thursday, April 30* if necessary
  • Game 7: Atlanta at New York | TBD* if necessary

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