Atlanta Hawks hosting playoffs watch party

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks will tip off the NBA Playoffs with the first round this weekend.

Game 1 and Game 2 will take place Saturday and Monday at Madison Square Garden before the series shifts to State Farm Arena for Game 3 and 4. But Hawks fans won’t have to wait until next Thursday to experience the playoffs at home.

Atlanta will host a Game 2 watch party at State Farm Arena Monday night. Tickets will cost $5 with all proceeds going to the Atlanta Hawks foundation.

Doors to State Farm Arena will open at 7 p.m. an hour before Game 2 tips off at 8 p.m. You can buy tickets here.

The Hawks sale for Game 3 and Game 4 tickets is also now live on the team’s website and Ticketmaster.

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ATLANTA HAWKS (6) VS NEW YORK KNICKS (3)

Game 1: Atlanta at New York | Saturday April 18 (6 p.m.)

Atlanta at New York | Saturday April 18 (6 p.m.) Game 2: Atlanta at New York | Monday, April 20 (8 p.m.)

Atlanta at New York | Monday, April 20 (8 p.m.) Game 3: New York at Atlanta | Thursday, April 23 (7 p.m.)

Game 4: New York at Atlanta | Saturday, April 25 (6 p.m.)

Game 5: Atlanta at New York | Tuesday, April 28* if necessary

Atlanta at New York | Tuesday, April 28* if necessary Game 6: New York at Atlanta | Thursday, April 30* if necessary

Game 7: Atlanta at New York | TBD* if necessary

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