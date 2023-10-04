Atlanta Motor Speedway will get a NASCAR playoff race next year

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — NASCAR unveiled its schedule for 2024 and Atlanta Motor Speedway will host a marquee event for its second race of the season.

The Quaker State 400 will move from July to Sept. 8 to become the opening race for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. It’s the first time that Atlanta Motor Speedway will host a playoff race in 16 years.

“No track in NASCAR has more momentum than Atlanta Motor Speedway, with more people experiencing the new-look AMS and incredible racing each year,” AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison said. “Things just got even more exciting for our races in 2024, with AMS playing a key role in crowning next year’s NASCAR Cup Series champion!”

Atlanta Motor Speedway will still host a race at the beginning of the season as well. The Ambetter Health 400 will be held on Sunday, Feb. 25 as the second race of the season.

Besides NASCAR Cup , Atlanta will also get a pair of Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Officials said the tickets and packages for both race weekends are now on sale.

Atlanta Motor Speedway has host plenty of exciting races over the years. Channel 2 has been there for qualifying rounds and races since the 1960s.

You can watch more about WSB-TV’s coverage of racing in Atlanta from our 75th anniversary special below.

