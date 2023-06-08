Guzan secures 50th career clean sheet; Atlanta, LAFC play to scoreless draw

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brad Guzan made eight saves in the 50th clean sheet of his career to help Atlanta United play LAFC to a scoreless draw on Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta (6-4-8) has not won an away match against a Western Conference opponent since the 2019 season against Portland. LAFC (7-1-6) has yet to lose a match at home this season. The home side had won the three previous meetings between Atlanta and Los Angeles.

TRENDING STORIES:

LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy earned his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Atlanta, which extended its unbeaten streak to five games, hosts D.C. United on Saturday. LAFC plays at the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

City of East Point invites drag queens to perform on the steps of City Hall

©2022 Cox Media Group