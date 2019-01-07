With the 2019 season less than two months away, MLS Cup champion Atlanta United unveiled its full schedule Monday.
It was previously announced that Atlanta United will start the season on the road against D.C. United on March 3 before its home opener against FC Cincinnati on March 10.
Here are the games fans can expect to see at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
- April 20 vs. FC Dallas
- April 27 vs. Colorado Rapids
- May 8 vs. Toronto FC
- May 12 vs Orlando City
- May 29 vs Minnesota United FC
- June 1 vs. Chicago Fire
- June 29 vs. Montreal
- July 7 vs. New York Red Bulls
- July 17 vs. Houston
- July 21 vs D.C. United
- Aug. 3 vs Los Angeles Galaxy
- Aug. 11 vs. NYCFC
- Sept. 14 vs. Colorado Rapids
- Sept. 21 vs. San Jose
- Oct. 6 vs. New England
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Dec. 26 that at least six games on United's schedule will be fully open at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Among the road games announced, Atlanta will travel to Providence Park for MLS Cup rematch against Portland on Aug. 18. The team will also travel to face rival Orlando City on Aug. 23 as part of MLS Rivalry Week.
Frank de Boer takes over as Atlanta United manager in the club's third season after Gerard Tata Martino stepped down. Martino was announced as the Mexican men's national team manager earlier Monday.
