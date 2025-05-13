Yeah! Braves having Usher theme night with ‘Peace Up, A-Town Down’ bobbleheads

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves are going to host a bobblehead night that will make some fans “Scream” “Yeah” and “OMG.”

Usher night is scheduled for Wednesday, June 18 against the New York Mets.

The Braves worked with Usher to create his own bobblehead, which features the “Peace Up, A-Town Down” hand gesture.

Braves players have adopted it as their celebration after a successful play this season.

The bobblehead also has Usher on a pair of roller skates, a nod to the skating culture in Atlanta and the singer’s iconic Super Bowl halftime show.

Outside the first base gate, there will be a food truck with items inspired by some of Usher’s biggest hits:

‘OMG’ – Fried Fish and Grits

‘My Way’ – Lemon Pepper Wet Chicken Wings

‘Yeah’ – Shrimp and Grits

Usher and the Braves will have also specialty merch items at the team’s Threads store.

The Braves have previously held theme nights for other Atlanta music icons, including OutKast and Ludacris.

