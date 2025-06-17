MLB reveals 2025 All-Star Game week jerseys; players will wear their own uniforms in the game

ATLANTA — The MLB All-Star Game will return to Atlanta in a month. Many fans will also get their wish with the return of an All-Star traditional look.

MLB confirmed on Monday that All-Star players will wear their individual team jerseys during the game rather than different uniforms for the American League and for National League teams.

It’s a tradition that fans have wanted back since MLB switched up the jerseys back in 2019.

But there will still be AL and NL jerseys for the players to wear at other events throughout the week, including the workouts and Home Run Derby.

The Braves retail shop received its first shipment of jerseys on Monday.

The jerseys are available for purchase at MLBShop.com along with other All-Star Game swag.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will have a week full of events at Truist Park, Cobb Galleria and other venues in metro Atlanta.

