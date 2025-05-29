All-Star Game: MLB, Braves announce $4 million for community projects in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Braves will host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in just a few weeks at Truist Park.

But the legacy the Braves and MLB want to leave off the field will be just as important as the All Stars on the field.

MLB and the Atlanta Braves Foundation announced on Wednesday that they will invest $4 million into community projects throughout metro Atlanta.

Danielle Bedasse, the Braves vice president for community affairs and Braves foundation executive director, said the Braves worked closely with MLB to select the projects.

“Obviously the Midsummer Classic allows us to celebrate baseball in some many different ways,” Bedasse told Channel 2. “But the reality is we want to able to build opportunities for fans across the region and make sure that everybody feels connected to our sport.”

The foundation and MLB’s social responsibility division picked the following five legacy projects:

Rhyne Park Softball Complex field renovations : New turf fields, batting cages and more will be installed in partnership with Cobb PARKS.

: New turf fields, batting cages and more will be installed in partnership with Cobb PARKS. Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta Barksdale Baseball Field Renovation : The baseball fields will be refurbished with repairs to the dugout and scoreboard, new fencing and new lights installed in Rockdale County.

: The baseball fields will be refurbished with repairs to the dugout and scoreboard, new fencing and new lights installed in Rockdale County. Sensory Space at Truist Park: An area for fans with neurodivergent and sensory needs will open during All-Star week.

An area for fans with neurodivergent and sensory needs will open during All-Star week. Leila Valley Community Farm : A new farm, garden and orchard in southeast Atlanta will provide tens of thousands of pounds of fresh produce to Atlanta Housing residents.

: A new farm, garden and orchard in southeast Atlanta will provide tens of thousands of pounds of fresh produce to Atlanta Housing residents. Camp Southern Ground Warrior Fitness Trailer: Partnering with Zac Brown, Camp Southern Ground helps veterans with physical and mental health and building a community as they transition from service to civilian life in Fayette County.

April Brown, MLB’s senior vice president of social responsibility, said these projects highlight the league’s committee to community.

“The work that happens off the field is just as important to us. That is where we can touch families, individuals and spread the power of baseball,” Brown told Channel 2.

MLB started the All-Star Legacy initiative in 1997 and have donated over $120 million to community projects.

Brown said the Braves have been “an amazing partner” and aligned with their vision for this year’s All-Star Legacy program.

