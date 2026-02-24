Chris Sale, Braves agree to contract extension through 2027: reports

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Chris Sale isn’t leaving the Atlanta Braves any time soon.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports Tuesday that the 2024 Cy Young winner and the Braves have agreed to a $27 million, one-year contract extension.

The deal allows the sides to avoid a free agency after the 2026 season. ESPN reports the extension will include a 2028 club option. Before the extension was reached, the Braves had already exercised Sale’s $18 million team option for the upcoming 2026 season.

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest from Braves spring training on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

