Chris Sale, Braves agree to contract extension through 2027: reports

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Chris Sale (Getty) MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 09: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on June 09, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher/Getty Images)
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Chris Sale isn’t leaving the Atlanta Braves any time soon.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports Tuesday that the 2024 Cy Young winner and the Braves have agreed to a $27 million, one-year contract extension.

The deal allows the sides to avoid a free agency after the 2026 season. ESPN reports the extension will include a 2028 club option. Before the extension was reached, the Braves had already exercised Sale’s $18 million team option for the upcoming 2026 season.

