Braves star Spencer Strider to make his season debut year after surgery

The Atlanta Braves will get back one of their star arms on Wednesday.

The Braves officially activated Spencer Strider from his rehab assignment.

He is expected to start Wednesday’s rubber match against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Strider tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow last April. He ended up needing season-ending surgery.

Strider pitched in three games for his rehab assignment with Triple A Gwinnett. He pitched 13.2 inning and recorded 27 strikeouts. He gave up only two earned runs and five hits.

