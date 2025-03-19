Braves sign former closer Craig Kimbrel to minor league deal

ATLANTA — Cue up “Welcome to the Jungle” because Craig Kimbrel is back in Atlanta.

The Braves signed their former All-Star relief pitcher to a minor-league deal on Tuesday, according to MLB.com and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kimbrel pitched for the Braves from 2010-2014 and made the All-Star Game three times during that span. Atlanta traded him to the San Diego Padres in 2015.

Kimbrel pitched only one season for the Padres before he signed with the Boston Red Sox, where he won his only World Series ring in 2018. The right-handed also pitched for the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and most recently the Baltimore Orioles.

Kimbrel currently sits at No. 5 on Major League Baseball’s all-time saves list. Of the 440 saves during his career, 186 were during his time with the Braves.

