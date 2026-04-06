One of metro Atlanta’s busiest roads getting $50 million overhaul

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — One of the busiest roads in metro Atlanta is getting a multi-million makeover to get a little bit bigger.

McGinnis Ferry Road is the dividing line between Forsyth and Fulton counties.

Crews are widening a 2.4 mile stretch of the road from two lanes to four.

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Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen spoke to drivers who say the busy road is a necessary part of their day.

“It’s just a nightmare. I actually try to avoid it,” driver Beth Davis said.

Keithan Suggs say he can’t run his hearing and cooling business without it.

“I have to go through here. It’s a must to straighten this out,” Suggs said.

It’s a $50 million project with Forsyth County, Fulton County, the Georgia Department of Transportation, the City of Johns Creek, and Emory Hospital all pitching in.

“It’s pretty rare. You don’t see this often with this many municipalities and agencies working together this quickly to make a big impact,” Forsyth County Spokesman Russell Brown said.

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Construction is constant all along the path where the extra lanes are going in.

For now, much of it is utility work. In the months ahead, it will be graded and concrete will be poured.

Davis says she’s willing to endure the short-term pain for the long-term gain.

“There’s no way to get around it a lot of times. There are so many cars backed up, so I’m absolutely thrilled they’re doing it,” Beth said.

Officials say this phase of the project should be finished by March 2028.

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