Braves outfielder shares origin of Mustache May, message of support

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A new tradition has hit the Braves clubhouse for the month of May.

Channel 2’s Luke Hetrick shares how new outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is actually bringing attention to an important cause in a fashionable way.

Three things stand out about Mike Yastrzemski: the name, the game, and lately, the ‘stache.

“I don’t take it too seriously. I think I look silly with it," he said.

Now it does need to be said, it doesn’t matter how quickly or if at all you can grow in a mustache. This is not so much about style but support.

Mustache May brings attention to mental health awareness.

If you ask Yastrzemski, the message is very simple: “Care for your homies. I think that as human beings, we think we have to carry our own problems ourselves, but there’s a whole world out there, so somebody will help you.”

Yastrzemski created Mustache May when he was struggling in the minor leagues.

He took a fun idea and then gave it a bigger purpose.

“I found a pathway to mental health with veterans and felt really successful to me. And I’ve had so many great opportunities to have conversations. You know, part of it is being vulnerable is OK,” Yastrzemski said.

It’s something he knows all too well.

“I actually thought about retiring, you know, before I ever got called up. And, you know, I was talking to my wife about it, and she kind of laid the law down where she’s like, Hey, I didn’t work four jobs grinding my butt off to make sure we can survive just for you to quit,” Yastrzemski said.

“Being able to just have someone there to tell you it’s OK to not stop trying, to not give up, and now we’re here and I’m very grateful for her for that,” he added.

It doesn’t take a mustache to remind us we’re not alone.

“When you have somebody to talk to, whether it be a friend, a family member, anybody who’s willing to just listen, then things feel a lot lighter,” Yastrzemski said.

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