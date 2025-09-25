Mascots unveiled for 2026 World Cup, 1 for each host country

FIFA has unveiled the official mascots for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Atlanta is one of the host cities for the World Cup next year.

The mascots, Maple the Moose, Zayu the Jaguar and Clutch the Bald Eagle, are designed to represent the host countries with the goal to inspire fans to celebrate the tournament and local culture.

“The 26 team has just got bigger – and more fun! Maple, Zayu and Clutch are full of joy, energy and the spirit of togetherness, just like the FIFA World Cup itself,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Maple the Moose, representing Canada, is described as a street style-loving artist and dedicated goalkeeper, embodying creativity and resilience.

Zayu the Jaguar, from Mexico, showcases exceptional ingenuity and agility on the pitch, while off the pitch, Zayu embraces Mexican culture through dance, food and tradition.

Clutch the Bald Eagle, representing the United States, is a fearless midfielder who rallies teammates and lifts spirits, embodying curiosity and optimism.

The mascots will be featured in FIFA Heroes, a new arcade-style football video game launching in 2026, allowing fans to play as these mascots.

FIFA Super League Soccer on Roblox will also host quests featuring the mascots, offering themed rewards.

Fans will be able to purchase mascot merchandise, including shirts, at FIFAStore.com.

