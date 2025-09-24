South Downtown location of soccer bar Brewhouse Cafe opening next year, ahead of the World Cup

ATLANTA — A second, larger location of Little Five Points sports bar Brewhouse Cafe will open next year in South Downtown.

Situated along Broad Street, around the corner from Historic Hotel Row, the opening of the South Downtown location will come just weeks ahead of eight FIFA World Cup soccer matches taking place in June and July at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The sports bar will be a 15-minute walk to the stadium via MLK Jr. Drive.

Brewhouse Cafe opened in 1997 at the corner of Moreland and McLendon in L5P and has since become one of the city’s most popular soccer bars, especially for catching early morning matches from overseas. In March, Men in Blazers named Brewhouse Cafe “the best soccer bar in the U.S.,” seeing it beat out 1,600 other contenders for the 2025 title.

In addition to being a regular gathering place for passionate soccer fans, Brewhouse Cafe also hosts fans of NFL and college football, rugby, and even cricket. During big sporting events, like the World Cup and the Olympics, Brewhouse Cafe will open at 5 a.m., showing multiple games at once on its 27 televisions.

