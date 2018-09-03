  • LOOK: Alabama trolls Georgia during halftime show in season opener

    By: Maghen Moore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    The University of Alabama’s band spelled out 2-and-26 during the team’s season opener against Louisville Saturday in Orlando. 

    On second and 26 during overtime in the National Championship game, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw the infamous 41-yard pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith to claim the Crimson Tide’s 17th national title.  

    Alabama won the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, 26-23, in an overtime victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. On Saturday, Alabama defeated Louisville 51-14.  Georgia blanked Austin Peay, 45-0, in its season opener.

    This article was written by Maghen Moore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories