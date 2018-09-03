LOOK: Alabama trolls Georgia during halftime show in season opener

The University of Alabama’s band spelled out 2-and-26 during the team’s season opener against Louisville Saturday in Orlando.
Alabama's band spelled out 2nd & 26 during last night's halftime show 👀— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 2, 2018
(via @Rbware9) pic.twitter.com/TzGNxNcBZU
On second and 26 during overtime in the National Championship game, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw the infamous 41-yard pass to wide receiver DeVonta Smith to claim the Crimson Tide’s 17th national title.
Alabama won the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship, 26-23, in an overtime victory over the Georgia Bulldogs. On Saturday, Alabama defeated Louisville 51-14. Georgia blanked Austin Peay, 45-0, in its season opener.
