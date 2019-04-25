Legendary Braves manager Bobby Cox released from hospital following stroke

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned that legendary former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox has been released from the hospital after suffering a stroke earlier in the month.
Sources close to Cox confirmed his release Thursday to Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein.
Cox was rushed to a Cobb County hospital on April 3 when he suffered a stroke.
Sources told Klein that the MLB Hall of Fame manager has regained feeling on the right side of his body and is able to walk with the assistance of a cane.
Your thoughts and prayers are working Braves fans... A source close to Bobby Cox tells me the Hall of Fame manager is out of the hospital, rehabbing and has regained feeling on the right side of his body. He's walking, but still needs more ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/GShkGHaz0Q— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 25, 2019
Klein said Cox has not regained the ability to speak but said he is making progress every day.
Cox served for 25 years as the team’s manager. He has been considered the ultimate players' manager.
He rooted hard for his men from the dugout, and they played hard for him on the field. Cox retired from the Braves in 2010.
In 2014, he received baseball's highest award: He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, along with two of his big three starting pitchers, Greg Maddux and Tommy Glavine.
Cox led the Braves to 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005, including the World Series championship in 1995. Over his career, he managed 4,505 games and compiled a 2,504-2,001 record (.556).
Cox was a four-time manager of the year, winning in both the National and American leagues. Cox has served in a front office position with the Braves following his retirement.
