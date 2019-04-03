0 Support, prayers pouring in for former Braves manager Bobby Cox after stroke

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Former Braves manager Bobby Cox is on the mind of milions of baseball fans as he remains in the hospital after a possible stroke.

Sources told Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein that Cox was home alone Tuesday afternoon when he wasn't feeling well. Cox went to tell a neighbor and was rushed to the hospital.

Klein learned from MLB sources Wednesday that Cox underwent surgery to remove a blood clot around his brain. The stroke affected Cox's speech and the right side of his body.

Multiple MLB sources tell me Bobby Cox had surgery to remove a blood clot. The stroke has impacted his speech and the right side of his body.

Those close to him say he’s in great spirits and will remain in the hospital recovering.



❤️&🙏🏼 to Bobby and his family pic.twitter.com/SHB4HsjzMG — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 3, 2019

Channel 2 Action News received these statements from the Atlanta Braves and the Cox family:

Statement from the Cox family:

“We want to thank all of you who have sent their well wishes or said a prayer. We know the power of Braves Country and we hope those prayers and positive thoughts continue as Bobby heals. You don’t know how much your support means to Bobby and to our family”

Statement from the Atlanta Braves:

“We know no one stronger or more determined than Bobby Cox. Our thoughts and prayers are with him as he recovers. We look forward to seeing him soon and would like to thank the baseball community for joining together to support our dear friend.”

Klein visited the Braves locker room hours before they are set to play the Chicago Cubs at SunTrust Park.

"He's holding up great as Bobby would. He's a strong man, very determined. It's just something right now that we're doing a lot of praying for him," said Braves manager Brian Snitker, who has been part of the organization for more than 40 years.

Braves Freddie Freeman sending ❤️and🙏🏼 to Bobby Cox pic.twitter.com/TyrOljZxUE — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 3, 2019

Braves Freddie Freeman says he’s been praying and knows Bobby Cox will fight through this.



Then jokes Bobby probably arguing with doctors and will get kicked out of hospital pic.twitter.com/NEJXTBsjyA — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) April 3, 2019

Support has been pouring in for Cox from his former players too, including Hall of Fame infielder Chipper Jones and outfielder Andruw Jones.

Thoughts and prayers out to skipper 🙏🏻 https://t.co/A9Ja8Z5QdN — Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) April 3, 2019

Prayers up this morning for the Skipper!!! — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) April 3, 2019

Please pray for my second dad #BobbyCox 🙏🏾 @Braves country — Andruw Jones (@andruwjones25) April 3, 2019

