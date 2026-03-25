Joe Flacco agrees to return to the Bengals as Joe Burrow’s backup

CINCINNATI — Joe Flacco has agreed to terms to return to the Cincinnati Bengals, where he will serve as a backup for Joe Burrow.

Flacco was dealt to the Bengals from the Cleveland Browns in October and made six starts for Cincinnati while Burrow was out with a toe injury.

The 41-year-old Flacco played well despite going 1-5 as a starter with the Bengals. He threw for at least 200 yards in four of his six starts, and the Bengals offense averaged more than 27 points per game.

He also started the first four games for the Browns last season with two touchdowns with six interceptions.

Flacco, who was Super Bowl MVP with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2012 season, has played for the Broncos, Jets, Eagles, Jets again, Browns, Colts, Browns again and the Bengals.

He has thrown for 48,176 yards, 272 TDs and 172 INTs in 19 seasons. He is 10-6 in the playoffs with 3530 yards passing, 26 TDs and 12 INTs.

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