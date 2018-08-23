  • Which team has been ranked in the top 10 for 261 straight weeks?

    Wesleyan and Macon County dropped out of the GHSF Daily/AJC rankings this week for the first time since 2015 following opening-game losses. Wesleyan had been in the rankings 39 consecutive weeks. Macon County's streak was 30 weeks. Below are schools with currents streaks of at least 30 weeks. Buford's streak of 261 weeks is the state record.

    261 - Buford 

    129 - Calhoun 

    80 - Greater Atlanta Christian 

    70 - Benedictine 

    62 - Woodward Academy 

    56 - Grayson 

    54 - Cartersville 

    45 - Cedar Grove 

    45 - Eagle's Landing Christian 

    45 - Rabun County 

    45 - Stockbridge 

    44 - Prince Avenue Christian 

    37 - Callaway 

    35 - Clinch County 

    34 - Thomson 

    33 - Emanuel County Institute 

    32 - Peach County 

    30 - Lee County 

    30 - Manchester 

    30 - Northside (Warner Robins) 

    30 - Rome 

    30 - Tucker 

