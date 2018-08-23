Which team has been ranked in the top 10 for 261 straight weeks?

Wesleyan and Macon County dropped out of the GHSF Daily/AJC rankings this week for the first time since 2015 following opening-game losses. Wesleyan had been in the rankings 39 consecutive weeks. Macon County's streak was 30 weeks. Below are schools with currents streaks of at least 30 weeks. Buford's streak of 261 weeks is the state record.
261 - Buford
129 - Calhoun
80 - Greater Atlanta Christian
70 - Benedictine
62 - Woodward Academy
56 - Grayson
54 - Cartersville
45 - Cedar Grove
45 - Eagle's Landing Christian
45 - Rabun County
45 - Stockbridge
44 - Prince Avenue Christian
37 - Callaway
35 - Clinch County
34 - Thomson
33 - Emanuel County Institute
32 - Peach County
30 - Lee County
30 - Manchester
30 - Northside (Warner Robins)
30 - Rome
30 - Tucker
