Toughest high school football schedule in each classification

One measure of strength of schedule is the won-lost records of opponents. Here are the top 10 teams in each classification based on the opponents' records when not playing the team in question (including out-of-state foes). By this benchmark, West Hall has played the most successful opposing teams of any GHSA school. The Spartans' opponents are 33-7 when not playing West Hall. All seven have winning records, and five are ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications.
Class AAAAAAA
78.1% (25-7) - Marietta
78.1% (25-7) - Hillgrove
76.7% (23-7) - Milton
75.0% (24-8) - East Coweta
74.4% (29-10) - Colquitt County
73.3% (22-8) - Campbell
73.0% (27-10) - Cherokee
71.9% (23-9) - Newnan
70.3% (26-11) - North Gwinnett
69.7% (23-10) - Grayson
Class AAAAAA
75.0% (27-9) - Glynn Academy
66.7% (26-13) - Richmond Hill
66.7% (26-13) - Gainesville
65.6% (21-11) - Evans
65.0% (26-14) - Morrow
63.4% (26-15) - Valdosta
62.5% (20-12) - Alcovy
62.5% (25-15) - Northside (Warner Robins)
61.8% (21-13) - Allatoona
59.0% (23-16) - Dalton
Class AAAAA
78.8% (26-7) - East Paulding
75.8% (25-8) - Chamblee
72.5% (29-11) - Bainbridge
69.7% (23-10) - Columbia
69.2% (27-12) - Statesboro
68.3% (28-13) - Buford
66.7% (26-13) - Cass
64.3% (27-15) - Walnut Grove
63.4% (26-15) - Jones County
63.4% (26-15) - Locust Grove
63.4% (26-15) - Harris County
Class AAAA
82.5% (33-7) - West Hall
78.8% (26-7) - White County
75.0% (30-10) - Baldwin
72.7% (24-9) - Blessed Trinity
71.9% (23-9) - Troup
67.6% (25-12) - St Pius
67.5% (27-13) - Central (Carrollton)
65.9% (27-14) - Upson-Lee
65.6% (21-11) - Luella
65.0% (26-14) - Heritage (Ringgold)
Class AAA
67.7% (21-10) - Windsor Forest
67.6% (23-11) - Peach County
66.7% (22-11) - Appling County
65.8% (25-13) - GAC
64.9% (24-13) - Cook
64.5% (20-11) - Tattnall County
64.1% (25-14) - East Hall
62.9% (22-13) - Westminster
62.5% (25-15) - Crisp County
61.8% (21-13) - Franklin County
Class AA
69.7% (23-10) - Swainsboro
69.2% (27-12) - Brooks County
69.2% (27-12) - Bleckley Co.
67.5% (27-13) - Thomasville
66.7% (20-10) - Monticello
66.7% (26-13) - Bacon County
65.6% (21-11) - Bryan County
65.0% (26-14) - Dodge County
63.6% (21-12) - East Laurens
62.5% (25-15) - Dublin
Class A (Private)
72.7% (24-9) - Stratford Academy
67.7% (21-10) - Savannah Christian
67.6% (23-11) - Christian Heritage
67.6% (23-11) - Athens Academy
65.8% (25-13) - Prince Avenue Christian
65.6% (21-11) - Lakeview Academy
64.3% (27-15) - Wesleyan
56.3% (18-14) - Pinecrest Academy
56.1% (23-18) - Trinity Christian
55.9% (19-15) - Darlington
Class A (Public)
78.1% (25-7) - Irwin County
77.4% (24-7) - Clinch County
65.8% (25-13) - Marion County
64.5% (20-11) - Lanier County
64.5% (20-11) - Charlton County
60.6% (20-13) - Bowdon
60.5% (23-15) - ECI
59.4% (19-13) - Wilkinson County
58.1% (18-13) - Randolph-Clay
57.6% (19-14) - Greene County
Sources: GHSFHA, MaxPreps
