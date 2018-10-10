  • Toughest high school football schedule in each classification

    One measure of strength of schedule is the won-lost records of opponents. Here are the top 10 teams in each classification based on the opponents' records when not playing the team in question (including out-of-state foes). By this benchmark, West Hall has played the most successful opposing teams of any GHSA school. The Spartans' opponents are 33-7 when not playing West Hall. All seven have winning records, and five are ranked in the top 10 of their respective classifications. 

    Class AAAAAAA 

    78.1% (25-7) - Marietta 

    78.1% (25-7) - Hillgrove 

    76.7% (23-7) - Milton 

    75.0% (24-8) - East Coweta 

    74.4% (29-10) - Colquitt County 

    73.3% (22-8) - Campbell 

    73.0% (27-10) - Cherokee 

    71.9% (23-9) - Newnan 

    70.3% (26-11) - North Gwinnett 

    69.7% (23-10) - Grayson 

    Class AAAAAA 

    75.0% (27-9) - Glynn Academy 

    66.7% (26-13) - Richmond Hill 

    66.7% (26-13) - Gainesville 

    65.6% (21-11) - Evans 

    65.0% (26-14) - Morrow 

    63.4% (26-15) - Valdosta 

    62.5% (20-12) - Alcovy 

    62.5% (25-15) - Northside (Warner Robins) 

    61.8% (21-13) - Allatoona 

    59.0% (23-16) - Dalton 

    Class AAAAA 

    78.8% (26-7) - East Paulding 

    75.8% (25-8) - Chamblee 

    72.5% (29-11) - Bainbridge 

    69.7% (23-10) - Columbia 

    69.2% (27-12) - Statesboro 

    68.3% (28-13) - Buford 

    66.7% (26-13) - Cass 

    64.3% (27-15) - Walnut Grove 

    63.4% (26-15) - Jones County 

    63.4% (26-15) - Locust Grove 

    63.4% (26-15) - Harris County 

    Class AAAA 

    82.5% (33-7) - West Hall 

    78.8% (26-7) - White County 

    75.0% (30-10) - Baldwin 

    72.7% (24-9) - Blessed Trinity 

    71.9% (23-9) - Troup 

    67.6% (25-12) - St Pius 

    67.5% (27-13) - Central (Carrollton) 

    65.9% (27-14) - Upson-Lee 

    65.6% (21-11) - Luella 

    65.0% (26-14) - Heritage (Ringgold) 

    Class AAA 

    67.7% (21-10) - Windsor Forest 

    67.6% (23-11) - Peach County 

    66.7% (22-11) - Appling County 

    65.8% (25-13) - GAC 

    64.9% (24-13) - Cook 

    64.5% (20-11) - Tattnall County 

    64.1% (25-14) - East Hall 

    62.9% (22-13) - Westminster 

    62.5% (25-15) - Crisp County 

    61.8% (21-13) - Franklin County 

    Class AA 

    69.7% (23-10) - Swainsboro 

    69.2% (27-12) - Brooks County 

    69.2% (27-12) - Bleckley Co. 

    67.5% (27-13) - Thomasville 

    66.7% (20-10) - Monticello 

    66.7% (26-13) - Bacon County 

    65.6% (21-11) - Bryan County 

    65.0% (26-14) - Dodge County 

    63.6% (21-12) - East Laurens 

    62.5% (25-15) - Dublin 

    Class A (Private) 

    72.7% (24-9) - Stratford Academy 

    67.7% (21-10) - Savannah Christian 

    67.6% (23-11) - Christian Heritage 

    67.6% (23-11) - Athens Academy 

    65.8% (25-13) - Prince Avenue Christian 

    65.6% (21-11) - Lakeview Academy 

    64.3% (27-15) - Wesleyan 

    56.3% (18-14) - Pinecrest Academy 

    56.1% (23-18) - Trinity Christian 

    55.9% (19-15) - Darlington 

    Class A (Public) 

    78.1% (25-7) - Irwin County 

    77.4% (24-7) - Clinch County 

    65.8% (25-13) - Marion County 

    64.5% (20-11) - Lanier County 

    64.5% (20-11) - Charlton County 

    60.6% (20-13) - Bowdon 

    60.5% (23-15) - ECI 

    59.4% (19-13) - Wilkinson County 

    58.1% (18-13) - Randolph-Clay 

    57.6% (19-14) - Greene County 

    Sources: GHSFHA, MaxPreps 

