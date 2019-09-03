0 Top performances: Troup's Hudson accounts for 566 yards, 6 TDs

Kobe Hudson, a senior quarterback from Troup, is the GHSF Daily State Player of the Week for his performance in the Tigers' 65-24 victory over Ridgeland last week. The award will be presented to Gibbs this week at Troup High School.

Hudson passed for 326 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns in his team's opening game. It's not Hudson's first outstanding performance. An AJC Super 11 selection, Hudson passed for 3,386 yards and 32 touchdowns while rushing for 1,410 yards and 18 touchdowns last season as a junior.

"Our offensive line is a lot better, so that allowed him to do more things Friday night," Troup coach Tanner Glisson said. "Last year, he had to run around more and make plays on his own. Now he stays within the system. It's his second year playing quarterback. Last year he was new to the position. He's done a great job. He's as good as I've had in 20 years of coaching. [Auburn coach] Gus Malzahn is getting a good one."

Hudson is committed to Auburn, where he is projected as a wide receiver.

Top five

*Berrien RB Gerrick Johnson scored seven touchdowns - six rushing and one on a 92-yard kickoff return - in a 61-43 victory over Atkinson County. Johnson rushed for 205 yards on 22 carries.

*Liberty County RB/LB Markel Johnson rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, scored four two-point conversions and made nine tackles, two for losses, in a 42-10 victory over Bradwell Institute.

*Marist QB Connor Cigelske rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns and was 7-of-7 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-0 victory over Lovett.

*Temple RB Phillip Johnson rushed for 378 yards and five touchdowns on 22 carries and returned two kickoffs for 80 yards in a 55-21 victory over Putnam County.

*Troup QB Kobe Hudson was 14-of-18 passing for 326 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 240 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries in a 65-24 season-opening victory over Ridgeland.

Best of the rest

*Alexander RB Bryson Irby rushed for 103 yards, had 40 yards receiving and scored three touchdowns in a 27-20 victory over Cedartown.

*Aquinas RB/LB A.J. Williams rushed for 167 yards on 24 carries and had five tackles, one for a loss, in a 16-13 victory over Harlem.

*Banneker DE Octavious Howard had nine tackles, four tackles for losses and three sacks for minus-24 yards in a 41-30 victory over B.E.S.T. Academy.

*Carver (Atlanta) RB JoQuavious Marks rushed for 270 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries and caught a 23-yard pass in a 50-14 victory over Spalding.

*Cherokee DB Patrick Dahlen had 17 tackles and two interceptions and broke up a pass in a 14-0 victory over Sequoyah. It was Cherokee's first shutout since 2014.

*Crisp County LB Christopher Paul Jr. had 14 tackles, four for losses, in a 16-13 loss to West Laurens.

*Douglas County DB Jaylan Harris intercepted two passes, one returned 80 yards for a touchdown, another 50 yards to set up a score, in a 26-7 victory over Eagle's Landing. He had five tackles.

*Dutchtown QB Arendez Fedd was 13-of-22 passing for 356 yards and five touchdowns in a 59-14 victory over Creekside. His top target was Nate McCollum (five catches, 201 yards, two touchdowns).

*Eagle's Landing Christian LB Jeremy Butler had two sacks, recovered a fumble and broke up a pass in a 49-0 victory over Pace Academy.

*Fayette County QB JeKobe Coleman was 16-of-25 passing for 326 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-21 victory over Pike County. WR Kamron Glass had five receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

*Glascock County RB Bryan Grant rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns while RB Nick Light ran for 165 yards on 14 carries in a 60-56 victory over Stewart County.

*Grayson RB LaFayette Gurvin had 181 yards rushing and 65 yards receiving in a 37-14 victory over Tucker.

*Harris County WR/KR Tailique Williams had three catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown in a 48-37 victory over Westside of Macon.

*Heritage (Ringgold) WR/DB Sam Randolph had four catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-14 victory over Ringgold. He also had six tackles, one for a loss, broke up a pass and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

*Hillgrove QB Matthew McCravy was 18-of-25 passing for 296 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-0 victory over Pebblebrook.

*Howard RB Javarsia Meadows had 227 yards from scrimmage - 107 rushing and 120 receiving - on 20 touches in a 42-21 victory over First Presbyterian. Meadows also had a 14-yard kickoff return for 241 all-purpose yards. He scored four touchdowns.

*Irwin County RB/LB Kam Ward rushed for 125 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries and had eight tackles, one for a loss, in a 35-8 victory over Fitzgerald.

*Lanier County QB Rashod Brockington was 12-of-21 passing for 187 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 158 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-39 loss to Montgomery County. Brockington is the first Lanier County player to rush for 100 yards since Sept. 25, 2015, according to Keith Newbern of the Lanier County Advocate.

*Lincoln County RB Kolbi Ferguson scored five touchdowns while rushing for 164 yards on 18 carries in a 41-0 victory over McCormick (S.C.). He had a 62-yard TD run called back on a penalty.

*Lowndes DB Jalon Baker returned two interceptions for touchdowns in a 44-14 victory over Champagnat Catholic of Florida.

*M.L. King QB Jacobi Haynes rushed for 242 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and was 6-of-8 passing for 113 yards and a touchdown in a 26-14 victory over Villa Rica.

*Madison County QB/FS Colby Smith rushed for 155 yards, completed both passing attempts for 91 yards, had six tackles and intercepted a pass in 26-20 victory over Habersham Central.

*Mary Persons RB Enrico Harden rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and had four receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown in a 36-29 victory over Jackson.

*Milton RB Ahmad Junearick rushed for 201 yards on 24 carries in a 45-0 victory over Alpharetta.

*Murray County RB Cade Petty rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, caught a 10-yard TD pass and had a sack on defense in a 28-14 victory over Southeast Whitfield.

*New Manchester RB Teondre Carter rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns and caught a TD pass in a 28-16 victory over Lithia Springs.

*North Gwinnett WR Josh Downs caught 13 passes for 95 yards and a touchdown and threw the game-winning TD pass to D.J. Hunt in the second overtime in a 26-23 victory over Armwood, the No. 2-ranked team in Florida's Class 7A.

*Ola LB Braylen Sanders had 10 solo tackles, eight assists, two tackles for losses and one sack and forced a fumble in a 24-14 victory over Chapel Hill.

*Perry RB Makeil Kendrick rushed for 258 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 36-20 victory over Northeast.

*Rockmart QB Javin Whatley was 8-of-12 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a 51-14 victory over Central of Carrollton.

*Roswell LB Khaleed Mobley had 12 tackles, two for losses, and one sack and forced a fumbled that he recovered for a touchdown in a 35-0 victory over Campbell.

*South Paulding WR Parker Self had 13 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-32 loss to North Paulding.

*Sprayberry RB Demarion Owens rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries in a 21-14 victory over Wheeler.

*Treutlen WR Kamron Jordan had five receptions for 134 yards and four touchdowns in a 40-14 victory over Portal.

*Union County WR Jonah Daniel rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns and caught two passes for 41 yards and a touchdown in a 49-8 victory over East Hall.

*Upson-Lee QB Jake Davis was 12-of-21 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-27 victory over East Paulding.

*Valdosta DT John Hill had five tackles, one for a loss, and a sack in a 37-0 victory over Tift County, Valdosta's first shutout of the Blue Devils since 2003.

*Warner Robins WR Marcyll Jones had eight receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns in a 43-7 victory over Locust Grove.

Lines of distinction

*Brantley County's offensive line of tackles Josh Strickland and Noah Jones, guards Patrick Williams, Jaylen Daniels and Cameron Musgrove, center Will Gibson and tight ends Garrin Knox and Cam Allen helped the Blue Herons rush for 307 yards and control the clock for 34:18 of 48 minutes without punting in a 35-16 victory over Charlton County. It was Brantley's second victory in history against a ranked opponent, first since beating Charlton in 2016.

*Camden County's offensive line of Micah Morris (6-6, 325), Kiison Kennedy (6-3, 305), Micah Ballard (6-3, 280), Noah Demeritt (6-6, 340) and Avery Fuqua (6-5, 275) helped the Wildcats put up 481 yards of total offense - 264 passing, 217 rushing - in a 52-44 victory over Wren, S.C. Wren was a quarterfinal team in South Carolina's second-highest class last season.

*Christian Heritage's offensive line of Nathan Davis, Ben Williamson, Manuel Salaices, Lane Massengale and Mitchell Herndon paved the way for a school-record 364 yards rushing on just 33 carries in a 41-7 victory over Gordon Central. The team put up 555 yards of total offense. Ethan Smith was the leading rusher with 110 yards on 13 carries.

*Dalton's offensive line of Osbaldo Beltran, Brant Bagley, Saul Espino, Manny Vega, Christian Morgan and Edrehy Garcia created space for two 150-yard rushers - Jahmyr Gibbs (17-183-4) and Maurice Howard (6-169-2) - in a 73-7 victory over Northwest Whitfield. Dalton has 956 rushing yards in two games.

*Holy Innocents' offensive line of Blake Dobbs, Mac Mitchell, Conor Swennumson, Charlie Hawk, Hall O'Neal and James Gleeson blocked for 303 yards rushing on 51 carries in a 28-21 victory over then-No. 8 Hebron Christian in a Class A private-school game.

*Irwin County rushed for 400 yards in a 35-8 victory over Fitzgerald behind the offensive line of tackles Marquez Johnson, Noah Brown and Ethan Adkison, guards Jalen Billingsley, Toby Brown and Antawii Deans, center Harmon Smith and tight ends Nathan Roberts and Eli Roberts. Only two are seniors. Five Irwin players scored touchdowns.

*Paulding County's offensive line of Jacob Smith, Simon Sheehan, Colby Black, Cleve Jordan and Foster Adams was integral in the Patriots' 423 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns in a 48-13 victory over Kennesaw Mountain.

*Union Grove's offensive line of Buck Barrett, Chad Cobb, Tyler Southern, Mitchell Smith, Josh Webb and Quinton Peterson paved the way for 348 yards of rushing and 440 yards of total offense in a 41-13 victory over McDonough. Sophomore RB DeChavion Williams had 151 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

