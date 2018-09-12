Top performances: RB rushes for 353 yards, 3 TDs this week

Cherokee coach Joshua Shaw was looking for some explosiveness on offense last week after his team failed to reach 20 points in any of its first three games. He turned to Grant Mogelnicki, an Ivy League recruit who wants to be a surgeon. Mogelnicki is also Cherokee's starting free safety and best athlete.

Playing on offense for the first time this season, Mogelnicki rushed for 118 yards on nine carries and scored four touchdowns, the final one a 3-yard run with three seconds left to pull Cherokee within a point of Kennesaw Mountain. Shaw then chose to go for two points and the win and called Mogelnicki's number again. The senior ran in the conversion in the 38-37 victory. Mogelnicki finished with more than 300 all-purpose yards and nine tackles.

"Mogi is one of the toughest, hardest-working kids I have ever coached," Shaw said. "He was puking on the sideline but wouldn't let me take him out of the game. I wasn't sure if running the ball with seven seconds left and no timeouts was smart, but he wasn't going to allow us to lose at that point, and our offensive line was mashing them in the second half. It was a gutsy performance by our team and a very exciting ending."

Mogelnicki's effort is among the Top Performances from last week.

Top five

*Archer DL Colby Wooden had seven solo tackles, one assist, two tackles for losses, two sacks and two QB hurries in a 42-0 victory over Mill Creek. It was the first time that Mill Creek had been shut out since 2009, the longest active streak of its kind in Gwinnett County.

*Cherokee SS/RB/RET Grant Mogelnicki rushed for 118 yards on nine carries and scored all four of his team's touchdowns in a 38-37 victory over Kennesaw Mountain. He had 211 yards on eight kickoff returns for a total of 329 all-purpose yards. Mogelnicki also had nine tackles, two for losses, and scored the winning touchdown and two-point conversion on runs with three seconds remaining.

*Rome RB Jamious Griffin rushed for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and had two receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown in a 35-6 victory over Kell.

*Spalding RB Yesiah Clemons rushed for a school-record 353 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries in a 35-16 victory over Henry County.

*Savannah County Day freshman CB Davion Smith intercepted three passes and returned two of them 41 and 38 yards for touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Bryan County. Smith also had four tackles.

Best of the rest

*Alexander RB Quinton Brown rushed for 167 yards and four touchdowns on 23 carries in a 34-21 victory over South Paulding.

*Apalachee LB Josh Agbenou had 17 total tackles (seven first hits, 10 assists) with one forced fumble, one sack, one tackle for a loss and one QB hurry in a 16-0 victory over Jackson County. It was Apalachee's first victory under new coach Tony Lotti and first shutout or road victory since 2012.

*Bremen RB Tyran Dobbs rushed for 204 yards and scored both Bremen touchdowns in a 13-9 victory over Cedartown.

*Cairo sophomore QB Ronnie Baker was 15-of-22 passing for 217 yards and rushed for 47 yards in a 38-0 victory over Northside of Columbus.

*Calhoun RB Zack Fuller rushed for 103 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in a 38-0 victory over Sonoraville.

*Carrollton QB Kashif Taylor was 13-of-15 passing for 164 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on nine carries in a 52-3 victory over Villa Rica.

*Central (Macon) sophomore NG Adam Lamar had 12 tackles, five for losses, a sack and a forced fumble in a 14-6 loss to Southwest.

*Chestatee sophomore QB Christian Charles rushed for 292 yards and five touchdowns and was 20-of-44 passing for 253 yards in a 56-41 loss to East Hall. WR Seth Pressley had 11 catches for 195 yards and a touchdown.

*Christian Heritage LB Duane Jones recorded 15 tackles and a sack, forced three fumbles, recovered one, and blocked an extra point in a 35-26 victory over LaFayette. Christian Heritage rallied from a 26-0 halftime deficit and improved to 3-0 for the first time in school history.

*Colquitt County PK Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 55-yard field goal in a 48-13 victory over Valdosta. It was the fifth field goal of 50 yards or more in his career. His longest is 60.

*Creekside DL Jalen Moore had four tackles, one sack, two tackles for losses and an interception in an 38-0 victory over New Manchester, which was held to 116 total yards. Creekside broke a 12-game losing streak.

*Dodge County P Peyton Bush had six punts for a 48.3-yard average in a 14-7 victory over Appling County.

*East Hall WR Kylan Curry rushed for 118 yards on 10 carries and had five receptions for 170 yards and two touchdowns in a 55-41 victory over Chestatee. He also returned a punt 12 yards to give him 300 all-purpose yards. QB Zander Mann was 19-of-34 passing for 355 yards and five touchdowns.

*Grayson RB Jonathan Halyard rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 38-31 victory over Marietta.

*Hart County RB Malachi Thomas rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in a 24-14 victory over Madison County.

*Johns Creek LB Jon Ross Maye had nine tackles, two for losses, two sacks and a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 53-32 victory over North Atlanta.

*Jones County QB Hunter Costlow was 12-of-15 passing for 189 yards and five touchdowns in a little over a half of a 55-7 victory over Union Grove.

*Lee County QB Kyle Toole was 11-of-15 passing for 198 yards and five touchdowns, all in the first half, of a 49-7 victory over Americus-Sumter.

*Mary Persons QB J.T. Hartage was 13-of-18 passing for a career-high 301 yards in a 58-21 victory over Lovett.

*McIntosh RB Dane Kinamon rushed for 289 yards and three touchdowns and caught a 20-yard TD pass in a 44-37 overtime loss to Luella.

*Meadowcreek RB Javion Johnson rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries in a 42-20 victory over Discovery.

*Monroe Area QB Chandler Byron rushed for 276 yards on 18 carries and scored on runs of 54, 48, 34 and 23 yards in a 28-7 victory over Walnut Grove.

*Newnan WR Woody Waters had eight receptions for 139 yards - 103 after the catch - and a touchdown in a 26-17 loss to Griffin.

*North Gwinnett RB Tyler Goodson rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 42-13 victory over Norcross.

*North Murray QB Preston Poag Jr. was 12-of-15 passing for 240 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 51 yards in a 14-7 victory over Ringgold. Will Campbell (5-101-0) and Ladd McConkey (5-117-1) each had more than 100 yards receiving, and D'Ante Tidwell (16-109-1) had more than 100 yards rushing.

*North Oconee QB Kaleb Sherrer was 16-of-24 passing for 201 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-19 victory over Elbert County. His twin brother, WR Kyle Sherrer, had seven receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. North Oconee, which was 1-19 the past two seasons, is 3-1.

*Ola PK Devin Folser kicked a school-record 51-yard field goal and was 3-for-3 on touchbacks in a 42-10 loss to Dutchtown.

*Perry WR Davion Ross had nine catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns and scored a third TD rushing in a 43-0 victory over Monroe. He has 444 yards receiving in four games.

*Pickens RB Robert Davis had 19 carries for 216 yards in a 42-35 victory over White County.

*Ringgold freshman LB Kyle White had seven solo tackles, two tackles for losses, two sacks and five assists in a 14-7 loss to North Murray.

*Roswell LB Doneiko Slaughter has 11 solo tackles, three for losses, in a 21-17 victory over West Forsyth.

*Sequoyah RB Cole Jacobs rushed 21 times for 200 yards in a 42-14 victory over Dalton.

*Shaw sophomore RB D.K. Kelly rushed for 131 yards on 14 carries and sophomore QB Wason Davis rushed for 82 on 11 in a 32-14 victory over Dougherty. Shaw (2-1) has matched its victory totals of the past two 1-9 seasons combined.

*South Forsyth DT Trevor Patrick had two solo tackles, three assists, three tackles for losses, two sacks, four QB pressures and a forced fumble in a 21-7 victory over South Gwinnett. South Forsyth coach Jeff Arnette got his 100th career victory in the game.

*Southwest DeKalb RB Eian Scott rushed for 212 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries in a 41-0 victory over Redan.

*St Francis QB Josh Gil was 16-of-27 passing for 328 yards and five touchdowns in a 40-0 victory over Lakeview Academy. WR Jai Smith (5-120-2) and Zay Wadworth (4-102-2) each had more than 100 yards receiving.

*Swainsboro QB Kade Youmans was 12-24 passing for 258 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-14 victory over Cross Creek. He also averaged 40 yards per punt, with two inside the 20.

*Union County DB Chayton Schafer had 11 solo tackles, three tackles for losses and an interception in a 49-7 victory over Fannin County.

*Vidalia RB/LB Nyshun Bell rushed for 118 yards on 15 carries and had six tackles and an interception on defense in a 42-14 victory over Tattnall County.

*Washington County RB Dyquan Bloodshaw rushed for 276 yards and three touchdowns in a 55-7 victory over Greenbrier.

*Windsor Forest WR Zim Fields had seven catches for 147 yards and a touchdown in a 45-6 victory over Beach.

Lines of distinction

*Chapel Hill's offensive line of tackles Zaire Flournoy and Cameron Beauchamp, guards Drake Hudson and Myles Jones, center John Paul Cochran and tight end Oka Kouassi helped the Panthers to 539 total yards in a 49-19 victory over Starr's Mill.

*Cherokee's offensive line of Justin Blalock, Garrison Blackmon, Grant Dubiel, Carson Nichelson, Nick Jones and Sean Brubaker and FB Hunter Pendley opened holes for 353 yards rushing and 488 total yards in a 38-37 victory over Kennesaw Mountain. RB Garrett Miles and Grant Mogelnick each rushed for more than 100 yards.

*Clarke Central’s offensive line of tackles Montavious Cunningham and Amari Fulton, guards Zack Donegan and Kenzavion Watson, center Tavis Elderand and first reserve Ja'Morris Hart cleared the way for 100-yard rushers O'Brien Barnett and Tyreke Lumpkin in a 42-21 victory over Thomson. Barnett ran for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 29 carries. Lumpkin ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Clarke Central improved to 3-1 with its first victory over a ranked opponent since 2011.

*Georgia Military's offensive line of Jordan Thomas, Javion Brookins, Wesley Hines, Josiah Cleveland, Joe Hill and Merqez Stanton helped the Bulldogs amass 428 yards rushing in a 63-0 victory over ACE Charter. RB Malik Foston had 169 yards rushing and three touchdowns on six carries.

*Holy Innocents' offensive line of tackles Will Harrell and Richard Johnston, guards Blake Dobbs and Charlie Hawk, center Conor Swenneumson and tight ends Will Schoen and Graham Collins helped the Golden Bears rush for 295 yards and six touchdowns in 20 attempts in a 49-7 victory over Rutland.

*Jeff Davis' offensive line consisting of guards Chaston Googe, Ty Padgett and Mitchell Jones, tackles Steven McKever, Jaylen Grady and James Wood, tight end Lucas Waters and center Christian Ray were the foundation for 444 rushing yards in a 34-22 win over Brantley County. Emanual Rumph rushed for 216 yards.

*Seminole County's offensive line of Cooper Bell, Lee Martin, Clay Smith, Payton Bishop, Dendric Reynolds and Justin Johnson paved the way for 306 yards rushing (6.0 per carry) and five touchdowns in a 36-14 victory over Baconton Charter.

*Trion's offensive line of Luke Westbrook, Rylan Tomlin, Bill Ramirez, Jake Hayes, Clay Baker, Tucker McCoy, Ross Moore, Caleb Devier and Will Wyatt helped the Bulldogs put up 500 yards of total offense - 37 carries for 370 yards rushing and 4-of-6 passing for 130 yards with no sacks - in a 48-13 victory over Armuchee.

*Vidalia's offensive line of tackles John Tarver and Riyon Adams, guards Caleb Henry and Robert Brown, center Tyler Black and tight ends Jalen Clements and Cailyn Jordan led the way for 463 rushing yards in a 42-14 victory over Tattnall County.

