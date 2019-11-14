Which team has the longest high school football playoff streak?

There are 42 football programs that have made the state playoffs each season since 2010. Here are those schools and when their streaks of state-playoff appearances began. Peach County has the state's longest streak, although Marist has been in the postseason each year since 1983. Marist stopped short of the state playoffs in 1993 in a region playoff game when the GHSA's playoff draws were 16 teams instead of the current 32.
1991 - Peach County
1994 - Marist
1997 - Commerce
1999 - Buford
2000 - Calhoun
2000 - Cook
2000 - Fitzgerald
2000 - Gainesville
2000 - Stephenson
2001 - Griffin
2002 - Jefferson County
2002 - Lovett
2002 - Ware County
2003 - Cairo
2003 - Emanuel Co. Institute
2004 - ELCA
2005 - Heard County
2006 - Callaway
2006 - Carver (Columbus)
2006 - St. Pius
2006 - Savannah Christian
2007 - Burke County
2007 - Tucker
2007 - Westminster
2007 - Darlington
2008 - Brooks County
2008 - Glynn Academy
2008 - Kell
2008 - Washington County
2008 - Woodward Academy
2009 - Colquitt County
2009 - McEachern
2009 - Valdosta
2009 - Marion County
2010 - Allatoona
2010 - Cedar Grove
2010 - Hillgrove
2010 - Norcross
2010 - Stockbridge
2010 - Thomson
2010 - Calvary Day
2010 - Prince Ave. Christian
