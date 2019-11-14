  • Which team has the longest high school football playoff streak?

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    There are 42 football programs that have made the state playoffs each season since 2010. Here are those schools and when their streaks of state-playoff appearances began. Peach County has the state's longest streak, although Marist has been in the postseason each year since 1983. Marist stopped short of the state playoffs in 1993 in a region playoff game when the GHSA's playoff draws were 16 teams instead of the current 32.

    1991 - Peach County 

    1994 - Marist 

    1997 - Commerce 

    1999 - Buford 

    2000 - Calhoun 

    2000 - Cook 

    2000 - Fitzgerald 

    2000 - Gainesville 

    2000 - Stephenson 

    2001 - Griffin 

    2002 - Jefferson County 

    2002 - Lovett 

    2002 - Ware County 

    2003 - Cairo 

    2003 - Emanuel Co. Institute 

    2004 - ELCA 

    2005 - Heard County 

    2006 - Callaway 

    2006 - Carver (Columbus) 

    2006 - St. Pius 

    2006 - Savannah Christian 

    2007 - Burke County 

    2007 - Tucker 

    2007 - Westminster 

    2007 - Darlington 

    2008 - Brooks County 

    2008 - Glynn Academy 

    2008 - Kell 

    2008 - Washington County 

    2008 - Woodward Academy 

    2009 - Colquitt County 

    2009 - McEachern 

    2009 - Valdosta 

    2009 - Marion County 

    2010 - Allatoona 

    2010 - Cedar Grove 

    2010 - Hillgrove 

    2010 - Norcross 

    2010 - Stockbridge 

    2010 - Thomson 

    2010 - Calvary Day 

    2010 - Prince Ave. Christian 

