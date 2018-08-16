0 Preseason contenders for the high school player of the year

For the eighth season, GHSF Daily will be keeping track of the race for state player of the year.

Unlike all-state teams or the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Super 11, which reflect players' individual talents, the POY Top 10 stresses players' projected impact on the teams and the state as a whole.

Georgia's all-classification players of the year are more likely to be quarterbacks and running backs than linemen, although there have been exceptions. They are more likely to play on state-contending teams. So, these subjective rankings reflect the players' chances of having the best POY resume in December.

But most of all, the POY Watch is designed to be a fun look at some of the state's best players. Players naturally will drift in and out, and that should not be taken as a critique of their season. It is an honor to appear in the POW Watch even for a single week.

Here are this year's leading contenders from the perspective of mid-August:

1. LB Owen Pappoe, Grayson: Pappoe does well on the standard POY checklist: Is he a great player? Yes, a top-10 national prospect and five-star recruit. Does he play for a contending team? Yes, Grayson is the preseason No. 1 team in Class AAAAAAA. Is he proven, or raw? Proven. He was a first-team all-state player last year and started as a sophomore on a state-championship team. Does he play a high-profile position? Not particularly. But Pappoe, who is committed to Auburn, could be the third defensive player in seven years to win it, joining Robert Nkemdiche (2012) and Derrick Brown (2015).

2. WR/DB Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove: Haselwood is the consensus No. 1 senior recruit in Georgia. He had 45 receptions for 792 yards and 17 touchdowns last season in a run-oriented offense. He was as good or better as a safety (nine interceptions, 36 tackles) and return man (three return touchdowns). Haselwood is committed to Georgia. Cedar Grove is ranked No. 2 in Class AAA.

3. QB Harrison Bailey, Marietta: Bailey was 126-of-210 passing for 1,885 yards and 21 touchdowns in only six games last season. The consensus No. 2 pro-style quarterback prospect among juniors, Bailey is uncommitted but reportedly favors Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Tennessee. Marietta, a state quarterfinalist last season, is ranked No. 6 in Class AAAAAAA.

4. WR Dominick Blaylock, Walton: Blaylock had 53 receptions for 911 yards and seven touchdowns in just 10 games last season. He rushed for 264 yards and 10 touchdowns, including three against Colquitt County in the playoffs. Blaylock is a five-star recruit and the consensus No. 23 player nationally. He committed to Georgia before his junior season. Walton is ranked No. 5 in AAAAAAA.

5. LB/RB/QB Trezmen Marshall, Clinch County: Marshall rushed for 974 yards and 20 touchdowns on just 107 carries last season. Marshall was injured to start the season and didn't play as much on defense as a precaution but still had 30 tackles and three sacks in just five games for the Class A public-school champions. Marshall is a consensus top-100 prospect nationally. He is committed to Georgia. Clinch County is ranked No. 1 in the Class A public-school division.

6. RB/LB Steele Chambers, Blessed Trinity: Chambers rushed for 1,301 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Class AAAA champions last season while playing only 70 percent of the offensive snaps. He almost never came off the field on defense and recorded 37 solo tackles, 33 assists, six stops for losses and two sacks. A top-250 national recruit, Chambers is committed to Ohio State. Blessed Trinity is ranked No. 1 in AAAA.

7. WR Ramel Keyton, Marietta: Keyton has 140 receptions for 2,665 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career. He had 1,298 receiving yards last season. Keyton, a four-star top-200 national recruit, has committed to Tennessee. Marietta is ranked No. 6 in AAAAAAA.

8. Knox Kadum, Rome: Kadum was 114-of-160 passing for 2,046 yards and 23 touchdowns with only three interceptions for the Class AAAAA champions last season. He has rushed for more than 700 yards each of the past two seasons. He is 28-2 as a starting quarterback. A three-star recruit, Kadum has about 10 mid-major offers.

9. Tahj Gary, Woodward Academy: Gary had 2,303 all-purpose yards last season, including 1,283 rushing and 782 receiving, with 30 touchdowns. A three-star recruit, Gary has more than 30 Division I offers. Woodward is ranked No. 5 in AAAA.

10. Jo'Quavious Marks, Carver (Atlanta): Marks rushed for 2,127 yards and 19 touchdowns on just 208 carries as a sophomore. Marks is a four-star recruit and the state's highest-rated running back prospect among juniors. Carver is ranked No. 7 in AAAAA.

Others: J.D. Bertrand, Blessed Trinity; Jalen Perry, Dacula; Kyle Hamilton, Marist; Jammie Robinson, Lee County; Dylan Fromm, Warner Robins

