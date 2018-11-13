  • Nation's No. 1 WR Jadon Haselwood picks up another honor

    By: Todd Holcomb, AJC Sports

    (Please note, when the video above originally aired on TV, Haselwood was committed to UGA. He has since de-committed from the school.)

    Here is the all-region team for 5-AAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:

    Player of the year: WR/DB Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove, Sr. 

    Freshman of the year: Rashad Dubinion, Cedar Grove 

    Coach of the year: Jermaine Smith, Cedar Grove 

    Offense 

    QB - Shaheim Bailey, Stone Mountain, So. 

    RB - Robert Jones, Cedar Grove, Sr. 

    RB - Paul Weathington, Westminster, Jr. 

    WR - Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove, Sr. 

    WR - Nashawn Hezekiah, Stone Mountain, So. 

    WR - Dejaune Mitchell, Redan, Sr. 

    WR - Rashad Jordan, Cedar Grove, Sr. 

    TE - Nick Jackson, Lovett, Sr. 

    OL - Badger Warner, Westminster, Sr. 

    OL - Michael Brooks, Cedar Grove, Sr. 

    OL - Brandon Hall, Cedar Grove, Jr. 

    OL - Will Seiler, Lovett, Sr. 

    OL - Keon Watson, Cedar Grove, Jr. 

    ATH - Rashad Dubinion, Cedar Grove, Fr. 

    ATH - Khalil White, Towers, Jr. 

    Defense 

    DL - Dante Walker, Cedar Grove, Sr. 

    DL - Micah Ash, Stone Mountain, Sr. 

    DL - Alvin Williams, Cedar Grove, Jr. 

    DL - Rashad Cheney, Cedar Grove, Sr. 

    LB - Ben Allen, Westminster, Sr. 

    LB - Isaiah Ratcliff, Cedar Grove, Jr. 

    LB - Justin Johnson, Pace Academy, So. 

    LB - William Jenkins, Cedar Grove, Sr. 

    DB - John Izlar, Westminster, Sr. 

    DB - Quadaris Laney, Redan, Sr. 

    DB - Montre Montfort, Cedar Grove, Sr. 

    DB - K.J. Wallace, Lovett, Sr. 

    ATH - Nick Jackson, Lovett, Sr. 

    ATH - Mujahid Townes, Stone Mountain, Jr. 

    Special teams 

    K - Charlie Ham, Westminster, Sr. 

    P - Patrick Markwalter, Pace Academy, Sr. 

    RET - Will Hallmark, Westminster, Jr. 

