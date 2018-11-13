Nation's No. 1 WR Jadon Haselwood picks up another honor

(Please note, when the video above originally aired on TV, Haselwood was committed to UGA. He has since de-committed from the school.)
Here is the all-region team for 5-AAA, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Player of the year: WR/DB Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove, Sr.
Freshman of the year: Rashad Dubinion, Cedar Grove
Coach of the year: Jermaine Smith, Cedar Grove
Offense
QB - Shaheim Bailey, Stone Mountain, So.
RB - Robert Jones, Cedar Grove, Sr.
RB - Paul Weathington, Westminster, Jr.
WR - Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove, Sr.
WR - Nashawn Hezekiah, Stone Mountain, So.
WR - Dejaune Mitchell, Redan, Sr.
WR - Rashad Jordan, Cedar Grove, Sr.
TE - Nick Jackson, Lovett, Sr.
OL - Badger Warner, Westminster, Sr.
OL - Michael Brooks, Cedar Grove, Sr.
OL - Brandon Hall, Cedar Grove, Jr.
OL - Will Seiler, Lovett, Sr.
OL - Keon Watson, Cedar Grove, Jr.
ATH - Rashad Dubinion, Cedar Grove, Fr.
ATH - Khalil White, Towers, Jr.
Defense
DL - Dante Walker, Cedar Grove, Sr.
DL - Micah Ash, Stone Mountain, Sr.
DL - Alvin Williams, Cedar Grove, Jr.
DL - Rashad Cheney, Cedar Grove, Sr.
LB - Ben Allen, Westminster, Sr.
LB - Isaiah Ratcliff, Cedar Grove, Jr.
LB - Justin Johnson, Pace Academy, So.
LB - William Jenkins, Cedar Grove, Sr.
DB - John Izlar, Westminster, Sr.
DB - Quadaris Laney, Redan, Sr.
DB - Montre Montfort, Cedar Grove, Sr.
DB - K.J. Wallace, Lovett, Sr.
ATH - Nick Jackson, Lovett, Sr.
ATH - Mujahid Townes, Stone Mountain, Jr.
Special teams
K - Charlie Ham, Westminster, Sr.
P - Patrick Markwalter, Pace Academy, Sr.
RET - Will Hallmark, Westminster, Jr.
