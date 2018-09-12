Longest winning streaks in GHSA history

Rome last week became the 22nd team in GHSA history to win 30 consecutive games. Here are the 22, with the year of the last victory in the streak.
47 - Buford (2004)
46 - Parkview (2003)
44 - Lincoln County (1991)
42 - Buford (2015)
41 - Cartersville (2017)
41 - Sandy Creek (2011)
38 - Lincoln County (1978)
37 - ELCA (2018)
37 - Valdosta (1963)
37 - West Rome (1984)
36 - Thomson (1969)
35 - Northside-W.R. (2008)
34 - Southeast Bulloch (1974)
33 - Americus (1976)
32 - Buford (2009)
32 - East Rome (1979)
31 - Gainesville (1926)
31 - Morgan County (1960)
30 - Colquitt County (2015)
30 - Rome (active)
30 - Valdosta (1958)
30 - Washington County (1997)
