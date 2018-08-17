0 LIVE BLOG: High school football-Big games, 'Fortnite' scholarships, where are they now

Welcome to the 2018 high school football season!

The bulk of teams in Georgia begin the football season tonight. WSB-TV has cameras all over the Atlanta area, covering some of the top games. And we'll have the top plays and players for you right here throughout the night.

Games tonight

Some of the games we're covering tonight include defending champions Blessed Trinity on the road at St. Pius, Harrison at Lassiter and Tucker vs. Buford in the Corky Kell Classic.

Scholar Athlete

Tonight's scholar athlete is Johns Creek's Nate Hope. Hope is committed to an Ivy League school, but he actually got an offer from another Ivy League school while picking up a FortNite duo dub. Here's more:

Game of the Week

This week's Game of the Week takes Channel 2 to Salem High School as it hosts Paulding County.

Football season got us like 🔥 Stay tuned as @HHS_ConyersFB takes on @SalemSeminoles! pic.twitter.com/TVToDL9Q06 — WSB-TV Sports Zone (@WSBTVsports) August 17, 2018

Where are they now?

5 years ago...

Gainesville's Deshaun Watson was the state's top quarterback. Cedartown's Nick Chubb was the state's top running back. Norcross' Lorenzo Carter was the state's top defensive player. Now, they are all in the NFL. Watch the video at the top to catch 'em in their high school glory.

Grayson

Some crazy things happening at top-ranked Grayson this week. Players walked out of practice on Wednesday, which led to a meeting between head coach Christian Hunnicutt and the players. Initially, players demanded Hunnicutt’s ouster, according to a source. Nearly all of Grayson’s players protested Hunnicutt’s practice conditions, which involved full-force hitting in shorts, a source said. Here's more: https://2wsb.tv/2MXl7k1

Marietta vs. Rome

Thursday night, two of the state's top teams squared off in the Corky Kell Classic. In a shootout, Rome outlasted Marietta 51-41. Wolves quarterback Knox Kadum completed 13 of his 19 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns and running back Jamious Griffin — who is committed to N.C. State — had 162 yards on 28 carries and three touchdowns, adding a fourth score on a reception.

The Wolves outdueled the Blue Devils (0-1), who got a monster game out of four-star quarterback Harrison Bailey — the No. 4-ranked class of ‘20 pro-style quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite rankings — who was 36-of-51 passing for 443 yards and six touchdowns. His four-star receiver, Tennessee commit Ramel Keyton, had 14 catches for 191 yards and four touchdowns. Five-star Arik Gilbert, ranked as the No. 1 athlete for the class of ‘20, had 14 catches for 170 yards at a touchdown.

