List: Leading single-season rushers in GHSA history

Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton rushed for 196 yards last week in a 49-18 loss to No. 1-ranked Dacula. Gibbs finished the season with 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns. The rushing total ranks 15th in state history, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
3,172 - Daccus Turman (Washington-Wilkes), 2000
3,167 - Herschel Walker (Johnson County), 1979
2,944 - Treylon Sheppard (Haralson County), 2018
2,871 - Micah Andrews (Greater Atlanta Christian), 2002
2,815 - Jamious Griffin (Rome), 2018
2,814 - Brandon Andrews (Swainsboro), 2000
2,795 - Chandler Byron (Monroe Area), 2018
2,776 - Ben Logue (North Springs), 1981
2,768 - Caleb King (Parkview), 2005
2,721 - Nick Chubb (Cedartown), 2012
2,690 - Nick Chubb (Cedartown), 2013
2,648 - Darryl Ogletree (Greenville), 1980
2,595 - Sidney Ford (Pepperell), 1998
2,559 - Kawon Bryant (North Oconee), 2013
2,554 - Jahmyr Gibbs (Dalton), 2019
2,544 - Kenny Miles (Brookwood), 2007
2,530 - Charles Grant (Miller County), 1997
2,509 - Keaton Mitchell (ELCA), 2018
2,505 - Monte Williams (Commerce) 2000
2,501 - Runt Moon (Commerce) 1973
