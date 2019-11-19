  • List: Leading single-season rushers in GHSA history

    By: Chip Saye, AJC Sports

    Updated:

    Jahmyr Gibbs of Dalton rushed for 196 yards last week in a 49-18 loss to No. 1-ranked Dacula. Gibbs finished the season with 2,554 yards and 40 touchdowns. The rushing total ranks 15th in state history, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. 

    3,172 - Daccus Turman (Washington-Wilkes), 2000 

    3,167 - Herschel Walker (Johnson County), 1979 

    2,944 - Treylon Sheppard (Haralson County), 2018 

    2,871 - Micah Andrews (Greater Atlanta Christian), 2002 

    2,815 - Jamious Griffin (Rome), 2018 

    2,814 - Brandon Andrews (Swainsboro), 2000 

    2,795 - Chandler Byron (Monroe Area), 2018 

    2,776 - Ben Logue (North Springs), 1981 

    2,768 - Caleb King (Parkview), 2005 

    2,721 - Nick Chubb (Cedartown), 2012 

    2,690 - Nick Chubb (Cedartown), 2013 

    2,648 - Darryl Ogletree (Greenville), 1980 

    2,595 - Sidney Ford (Pepperell), 1998 

    2,559 - Kawon Bryant (North Oconee), 2013 

    2,554 - Jahmyr Gibbs (Dalton), 2019 

    2,544 - Kenny Miles (Brookwood), 2007 

    2,530 - Charles Grant (Miller County), 1997 

    2,509 - Keaton Mitchell (ELCA), 2018 

    2,505 - Monte Williams (Commerce) 2000 

    2,501 - Runt Moon (Commerce) 1973 

