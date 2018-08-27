0 How the top 10 high school football teams fared in Week 2

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Grayson (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tucker 48-7. Grayson held Tucker to less than 75 yards of total offense and three first downs and led 34-0 at halftime. Jonathan Halyard rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Grayson RB Ronald Thompkins, who is committed to Nebraska, left the game in the first half with a knee injury and did not return. Next: Friday vs. Bergen Catholic, N.J. (0-0) at Buford.

2. (2) Colquitt County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Trinity Catholic, Mo., 42-14. Colquitt led 35-0 at halftime against a team ranked No. 3 overall in Missouri by MaxPreps. Daijun Edwards rushed for 107 yards on 17 carries. Jaycee Harden was 14-of-19 passing for 233 yards. Next: Friday vs. Thomasville (2-0)

3. (3) North Gwinnett (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. Wekiva, Fla. (1-0) at Milton

4. (4) Walton (2-0)

Last week: Beat Collins Hill 29-25. Walton won after trailing 19-7 after three quarters and 25-22 later in the fourth after taking a 22-19 lead. Aaron Kirksey was 20-of-34 passing for 330 yards and three touchdowns and scored the winning touchdown on a 16-yard run with 1:59 left. Kendall Alford had 10 receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Dominick Blaylock had six catches for 114 yards and one touchdown. Next: Friday at Pope (0-1)

5. (5) Lowndes (2-0)

Last week: Beat Chamblee 62-0. Lowndes led 36-0 in the first quarter and averaged 10.1 yards on 26 rushing plays in the game. Next: Friday at Parkview (1-0)

6. (6) Marietta (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Our Lady of Good Counsel, Md., 40-28. Marietta trailed 21-0 early, pulled within three points in the fourth quarter, but got no closer against a team ranked as high as No. 7 in one national poll. Harrison Bailey was 23-of-40 passing for 323 yards. Next: Friday vs. Collins Hill (0-1)

7. (7) Parkview (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lowndes (2-0)

8. (8) Milton (2-0)

Last week: Beat Alpharetta 37-27. Jordan Yates threw TD passes to Holden Shaw and Jordan Cox in the third quarter to open up a 30-14 lead. Yates was 10-of-23 passing for 174 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 60 yards. Josh Edwards rushed for 87 yards on 21 carries. Next: Friday vs. Cardinal Gibbons, Fla. (0-1)

9. (9) Archer (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Spartanburg, S.C. (1-1)

10. (10) Norcross (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Mill Creek (1-1)

RELATED: High school football best players, top plays

RELATED: Vote for the Game of the Week

RELATED: Surprising results from Week 2 of the high school football season

RELATED: Football rankings: Despite loss, No. 1 team remains atop the poll

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Lee County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Dr. Phillips, Fla., 35-3. Lee Count held Florida's defending Class 8A champion to minus-21 yards rushing with the aid of seven sacks. Next: Friday vs. Peach County (1-0)

2. (2) Coffee (2-0)

Last week: Beat Salem 23-6. Coffee had 287 yards rushing. B.J. Hodge had 73 of those, and Antonio Dawson had 72, each on 12 carries. Salem's touchdown came on an interception return by three-star CB Artemus McCorkle. Next: Friday at Ware County (2-0)

3. (7) Harrison (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hiram 37-20. The Hoyas had 358 yards of total offense on 46 plays from scrimmage. David Roberts rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Micah Davis had 126 yards from scrimmage on eight touches. Gavin Hall was 12-of-22 passing for 172 yard and a touchdown. Ryan Smith had nine solo tackles. Next: Friday at River Ridge (0-2)

4. (NR) Dalton (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Northwest Whitfield (1-0)

5. (NR) Creekview (2-0)

Last week: Beat Woodstock 38-14. Cade Radam rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. Creekview had 329 yards rushing as a team. Creekview, which won its opener 42-7 against Cambridge, is ranked for the first time since 2009. Next: Friday vs. Allatoona (0-1)

6. (NR) Richmond Hill (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Wayne County (1-0)

7. (4) Valdosta (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Tift County 24-10. Tate Rodemaker was 21-of-26 passing for 196 yards, but Valdosta suffered 10 sacks and finished with minus-41 yards rushing against a higher-classification team. Next: Friday vs. Bradwell Institute (0-2)

8. (3) Northside-Warner Robins (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Peach County 27-24. Northside took a 17-14 lead on Eric Smith's 1-yard run with 4:28 left in the third quarter, but couldn't hold it. QB Jadin Daniels was 15-of-25 passing for 120 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 114 yards on 15 carries. Next: Friday vs. Jones County (2-0)

9. (NR) Glynn Academy (1-1)

Last week: Beat Washington 42-6. Washington led 6-0 early, but Glynn dominated from there. QB T.J. Lewis rushed for 155 yards and passed for 80. Quantavious Bostic rushed for 110. Next: Friday vs. Groves (0-1)

10. (9) Alpharetta (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Milton 37-27. Alpharetta was held to nine first downs by a ranked team from the highest class. Will Gerdes was 11-of-17 passing but for only 95 yards. Kevin Watkins rushed for 89 yards on 14 carries. Next: Friday at Lanier (1-1)

Out: No. 5 Stephenson (1-1), No. 6 Mays (0-2), No. 8 Tucker (0-2), No. 10 Lanier (1-1)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Clayton (0-2)

2. (2) Buford (2-0)

Last week: Beat Jonesboro 58-7. Jonesboro returned an interception for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage but managed only four first downs for the game and trailed 45-7 at halftime. Buford RB Derrian Brown rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Deerfield Beach, Fla. (1-0)

3. (3) Warner Robins (2-0)

Last week: Beat Locust Grove 50-40. Warner Robins led 33-13 at halftime but never fully slowed Locust Grove, which got a 429-yard passing night with five touchdowns from R.J. McDaniel. But the Demons had 591 yards of total offense of their own. Dylan Fromm was 19-of-34 passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns. Jahlen Rutherford rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. He had another 32 yards and a touchdown receiving. Marcayll Jones had five catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Sept. 7 at Baldwin (0-2)

4. (4) Carrollton (1-0)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 32-27. Carrollton took a 32-7 lead midway in the third quarter, then weathered East Coweta's 99-yard kickoff return and Nate Cronic's TD passes of 80 and 83 yards. East Coweta got the ball once more but couldn't get a first down. Carrollton's Kodee Brewer rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. Kashif Taylor passed for 168 yards. East Coweta's Brayden Carey had 10 receptions for 240 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Riverdale (2-0)

5. (5) Stockbridge (1-0)

Last week: Beat Arabia Mountain 34-22. Yahsyn McKee ran two kickoffs for touchdowns and caught a TD pass. Next: Saturday vs. Carver-Atlanta (0-2) at Tri-Cities

6. (6) Kell (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Lassiter (1-1)

7. (7) Wayne County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Long County 49-0. Shamir Taylor was 11-of-15 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns, all in the first half as Wayne built a 34-0 lead. Trevin Wallace had four catches for 88 yards. Next: Friday vs. Richmond Hill (1-0)

8. (8) Ware County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Burke County 25-24. Thomas Castellanos completed a conversion pass to Mac Johnson in the final overtime possession as Ware chose to go for the win over a tying extra point. Castellanos also scored on a 34-yard run with 2:18 left to force overtime. He finished with 144 yards rushing and 109 passing. Next: Friday vs. Coffee (2-0)

9. (9) Jones County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin 41-17. Hunter Costlow was 12-of-16 passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns, two in the second half to Jontavis Robertson, who has five catches for 146 yards. Semaj Ingram had 128 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Jones County led in total yards 400-179. Next: Friday at Northside-Warner Robins (1-1)

10. (10) Dutchtown (2-0)

Last week: Beat Creekside 16-0. Dutchtown posted a shutout for the second week, marking the first back-to-back shutouts since the 2010 team did it in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Dutchtown held Creekside to 180 total yards. Next: Friday at Crisp County (1-1)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (2-0)

Last week: Beat South Forsyth 35-6. Blessed Trinity led 28-0 at halftime against a team that won a Class AAAAAAA region last year. Jake Smith was 9-of-15 passing for 134 yards. Elijah Green had 82 yards rushing. DL J.R. Bivens had 2.5 tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Woodward Academy (1-1)

2. (2) Marist (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lovett 40-20. Marist led 40-0 until the final seconds of the third quarter. Connor Cigelske passed for 197 yards and rushed for 53. Kyle Hamilton had two catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Derek McDonald had two tackles for losses, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday at Baylor, Tenn. (1-1)

3. (3) Cartersville (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Luella (0-1)

4. (4) Mary Persons (2-0)

Last week: Beat Jackson 48-17. J.T. Hartage was 14-of-21 passing for 180 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown. Quen Wilson rushed for 158 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries. Antoine Davis had 160 all-purpose yards and intercepted a pass. Next: Friday vs. Morrow (1-1)

5. (5) St. Pius (1-1)

Last week: Beat Dunwoody 45-21. St. Pius had 318 yards rushing, completed both of its pass attempts for 73 yards and never punted. St. Pius held Dunwoody to eight first downs and 118 total yards. Michael Benefield rushed five times for 84 yards and three touchdowns, all on St. Pius' first three possessions. Next: Friday vs. Westminster (2-0)

6. (6) Thomson (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Eagle's Landing (1-1)

7. (8) Troup (1-0)

Last week: Beat Ridgeland 32-0. QB Kobe Hudson, a converted wide receiver, was 13-of-25 passing for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Next: Thursday vs. Columbus (1-0)

8. (7) Burke County (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Ware County 25-24. Burke lost a one-point decision for the second consecutive week, this one in overtime, after falling 23-22 to Benedictine in the opener. Juanya Dove rushed for 64 yards on 17 carries and was 4-of-11 passing for 95 yards. Leon McGee rushed for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Sept. 7 vs. Wilkinson County (0-1)

9. (9) Flowery Branch (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Clarke Central (2-0)

10. (10) Woodward Academy (1-1)

Last week: Beat Grady 58-27. Mike Wright was 7-of-10 passing for 60 yards and rushed for 101 yards on six carries in limited time as Woodward led 42-7 at halftime. Tahj Gary rushed for 92 yards and two touchdowns on six carries and scored on a 23-yard pass. Next: Friday vs. Blessed Trinity (2-0)

Class AAA

1. (1) Calhoun (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Therrell (1-1)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hewitt-Trussville, Ala., 34-30. In an ESPN game in Hoover, Ala., Cedar Grove defeated a team that reached Alabama's highest-classification semifinals last season. Jadon Haselwood had three receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown, six tackles, 84 yards on two kickoff returns and a blocked extra point. Robert Jones rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown. DL Rashad Cheney had three tackles for losses. Chris Sanford, Isaiah Ratcliff and Antonio Taylor each had 10 or more tackles. Friday at Columbia (1-1)

3. (4) Peach County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Northside- 27-24. Jaydon Gibson passed for 140 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown. His 6-yard run with 9:51 left gave Peach County a 27-17 lead. Next: Friday at Lee County (2-0)

4. (6) Westminster (2-0)

Last week: Beat Greater Atlanta Christian 22-21. Trailing 21-10 entering the fourth quarter, Westminster scored touchdowns on an 84-yard pass from Parks Harber to Paul Weatherington and a 5-yard run by Will Hallmark, the final tally with 3:15 left. That one was set up by an 80-yard pass from Harber to John Izlar. GAC got the ball back twice but was 0-for-8 passing on those drives. Harber was 18-of-30 for 328 yards and a touchdown for Westminster. Next: Friday at St. Pius (1-1)

5. (5) Benedictine (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Sept. 7 at Blessed Trinity (2-0)

6. (NR) Pace Academy (2-0)

Last week: Beat Eagle's Landing Christian 17-16. Pace rallied from a 16-0 first-half deficit and held ELCA to one first down and 14 total yards in the second half. The result ended ELCA's 37-game winning streak. Lawrence Jordan scored Pace's first touchdown on a 35-yard run. Leading 16-9 late in the third quarter, ELCA went for a fourth-and-2 on its 29-yard line and was stopped. Pace then drove for what proved to be the winning touchdown. ELCA was charged with roughing the kicker on the extra point, and Pace then went for two, with Keashawn Perryman making the conversion run. Next: Friday at Monroe Area (2-0)

7. (3) Greater Atlanta Christian (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Westminster 22-21. GAC failed to finish a game it led 21-10 in the fourth quarter. Still leading 21-16, GAC had the ball at the Westminster 4-yard line but was intercepted. GAC allowed completions of 80 and 84 yards in the final 12 minutes. Next: Sept. 7 at Prestonwood Christian, Texas (0-0)

8. (7) Lovett (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Marist 40-20. Lovett trailed 33-0 at halftime to the No. 2 Class AAAA team and never mounted a real threat. K.J. Wallace had 109 all-purpose yards. Next: Friday vs. B.E.S.T. Academy (1-1)

9. (8) Liberty County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bradwell Institute 40-17. Kris Coleman rushed for 365 yards and five touchdowns on 24 carries. He scored on runs of 57, 18, 75, 5 and 34 yards. Dionte Bowens had 83 yards passing and 64 rushing. Next: Friday at Statesboro (1-0)

10. (9) Jefferson (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at West Hall (1-1)

Out: No. 10 Westside-Macon (2-0)

Class AA

1. (1) Hapeville Charter (1-0)

Last week: Beat River Ridge 42-0. Marcus Carroll rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Bryan Griffin was the leader in tackles with 12. It was Hapeville's ninth shutout since 2016. Next: Friday at Heard County (1-0)

2. (2) Heard County (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Hapeville Charter (1-0)

3. (3) Callaway (1-0)

Last week: Beat Opelika. Ala., 35-21. Tank Bigsby rushed for 249 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries and had three catches for 46 yards against a team that went 9-4 last season in Alabama's highest classification. QB Jacob Freeman rushed for 125 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries and was 4-of-7 passing for 71 yards. He also had a 10-yard reception. R.J. Williams had 13 tackles, and CB Markus Morman returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. LaGrange (0-1)

4. (4) Thomasville (2-0)

Last week: Beat Thomas County Central 39-7. Freshman QB Chad Mascoe was 14-of-20 passing for 244 yards and four touchdowns and also scored a touchdown. Jay Tillman had four receptions for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Sedrick Robinson had four tackles for losses. Thomasville had nine sacks as a team. Next: Friday at Colquitt County (2-0)

5. (5) Brooks County (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Clinch County (1-0)

6. (6) Bremen (2-0)

Last week: Beat Bowdon 41-7. Wade Cartwright threw three TD passes to Jason Houston, a 6-foot-5 receiver who had four catches for 126 yards. Cartwright also scored on a 60-yard run. DE Brant Ivey had 13 tackles. Bremen led 41-7 at halftime. Next: Sept. 7 at Cedartown (1-1)

7. (7) Dodge County (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at West Laurens (2-0)

8. (8) Rabun County (1-1)

Last week: Beat North Murray 52-42. Rabun led 24-0 in the first half and 45-14 in the second and gave up three TD passes in the final six minutes. Freshman QB Gunner Stockton was 22-of-29 passing for 257 yards and four touchdowns, three to Braxton Hicks. Brison Beck rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson Webb had three tackles for losses. Next: Sept. 7 vs. Stephens County (2-0)

9. (10) Rockmart (2-0)

Last week: Beat Central-Carrollton 51-7. Rockmart led 34-0 at halftime. Zabrion Whatley rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Javin Whatley ran for 78 and two on 11. Rockmart had 302 yards rushing as a team. Next: Sept. 7 vs. Heard County (1-0)

10. (NR) Dublin (2-0)

Last week: Beat Tattnall Square 55-0. Dublin had 490 yards rushing and 573 yards of total offense. Leading rushers were Corteveyas Mitchell (108 yards on six carries), Greg Jones (98 yards on five) and Zion Kemp (95 on three). Next: Friday at Swainsboro (1-0)

Out: No. 9 Fitzgerald (1-1)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Pace Academy 17-16. ELCA's 37-game winning streak was ended, though the team maintained its No. 1 ranking and has won 29 straight against Class A opponents dating to 2014. ELCA led 16-0 in the first half, but the game turned when the Chargers were stopped on a fourth-and-2 at their 29. Pace drove for the winning touchdown from there. ELCA was held to 174 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at Heritage-Conyers (0-1)

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Whitefield Academy 30-6. Brock Vandagriff passed for 233 yards. Tyler Payne rushed for 94. Whitefield Academy was held to less than 50 yards rushing. Next: Friday at Wesleyan (0-2)

3. (3) Athens Academy (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Stephens County (2-0)

4. (4) Mount Paran Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Our Lady of Mercy 55-7. Landin Jackson and Jackson Manning blocked punts in the first half for Mount Paran, which led 42-0 at the break. Next: Friday at Irwin County (2-0)

5. (5) Calvary Day (1-0)

Last week: Beat Johnson-Savannah 41-12. Rocko Griffin rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Calvary led 34-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Islands (0-1)

6. (6) Darlington (2-0)

Last week: Beat Coosa 21-6. Darlington QB Griffin Brewster, who passed for 84 yards and rushed for 54, did not return after an injury in the third quarter but is expected to be back this week. Coosa scored its touchdown on an interception return. Next: Friday vs. Sonoraville (1-0)

7. (8) Savannah Country Day (1-0)

Last week: Beat Stratford Academy 21-7. Freshman RB Davion Smith had 144 of SCD's 256 yards rushing. The Hornets held Stratford to five first downs and 16 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Johnson-Savannah (0-1)

8. (9) Aquinas (2-0)

Last week: Beat Harlem 33-31. J.P. Lambert was 11-of-16 passing for 270 yards and rushed for 58 yards. His two TD runs in the third quarter, one a 52-yarder, gave Aquinas a 33-27 lead. Kam Brinson had four catches for 116 yards. Harlem's A.J. Brown rushed for 238 yards on 26 carries. Aquinas had lost six straight to Harlem dating to 1999. The schools hadn't met since 2007. Next: Friday at Wilkinson County (0-1)

9. (10) Fellowship Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Pinecrest Academy 48-30. Fellowship pulled away quickly after leading 27-23 at halftime. Murphy Reeves rushed for 142 yards on 12 carries. Brooks Bryant was 7-of-11 passing for 152 yards. William Kriekemier had nine tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Next: Sept. 7 vs. Walker (0-1)

10. (7) Stratford Academy (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Savannah Country Day 21-7. Stratford was held to 16 rushing yards and scored its touchdown on a 58-yard pass in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. George Walton Academy (1-0)

Class A (Public)

1. (1) Clinch County (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Brooks County (1-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Fitzgerald 16-10. Irwin avenged its only regular-season loss by with a 267-yard rushing effort. Irwin allowed only 175 total yards. Garland Benyard had five solo tackles and a sack that caused a pivotal fumble. Jaelon Bivens had four solo tackles and a fumble recovery. Next: Friday vs. Mount Paran Christian (1-0)

3. (3) Mount Zion-Carroll (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Coosa (0-2)

4. (4) Charlton County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Brantley County 43-0. Charlton held Brantley to 57 yards in total offense and forced five turnovers while taking a 36-0 halftime lead. Raykwon Anderson threw TD passes of 43 and 25 yards to Seaquon Clark and 16 yards to Brantley Sloan. Anderson also scored a TD. Next: Friday at Appling County (0-1)

5. (6) Manchester (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Our Lady of Mercy (0-2)

6. (7) Dooly County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Worth County 33-21. Preseason all-state QB Bo Lawson rushed for 210 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. He was 6-for-18 passing for 125 yards and two scores. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (1-1)

7. (8) Commerce (2-0)

Last week: Beat Athens Christian 38-0. FB Nate Ray rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries, mostly in the first half as the Tigers built a 35-0 lead. Commerce rushed for 294 yards as a team and attempted only two passes, one that went for a short touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Hart County (0-2)

8. (10) Pelham (2-0)

Last week: Beat Randolph-Clay 57-0. Pelham led 40-0 at halftime and ran only 17 plays. Darrell Starling was 4-for-4 passing for 78 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 42 yards on two carries. Next: Thursday at Baconton Charter (1-0)

9. (5) Washington-Wilkes (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Elbert County 27-15. Donovan Anthony threw two TD passes in the fourth quarter. Deondre Lester had seven catches for 116 yards. Next: Friday vs. Harlem (0-1)

10. (9) Emanuel County Institute (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Vidalia (1-0)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.