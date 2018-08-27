0 Surprising results from Week 2 of the high school football season

1. Pace Academy 17, Eagle's Landing Christian 16: ELCA's 37-game losing streak, tied for the eighth-longest in state history, was ended by a Pace Academy team that was projected as a 20-point underdog by the computer Maxwell Ratings. Pace lost all four previous meetings with ELCA, played between 2008 and 2013, by an average score of 45-4.

2. Berkmar 44, Cross Keys 0: Berkmar, a 40-point favorite, snapped a 47-game losing streak that was the fifth-longest in state history. It was Berkmar's first win since beating Shiloh 29-14 in 2013. The Patriots' 44 points were more than they scored during the entire 2015 (42) or 2017 (39) seasons. Cross Keys has just four victories since the start of the 2011 season.

3. Southeast Bulloch 28, Screven County 21: Southeast Bulloch's Barrett Davis got his head coaching career off to a great start with a victory over 18-point favorite Screven County, which finished 11-1 and reached the Class AA quarterfinals last season. Southeast Bulloch went 6-5 last season and lost in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs.

4. Southwest DeKalb 21, Stephenson 14: Southwest DeKalb ended a seven-game losing streak against its county rival, which came in as an eight-point favorite. Southwest DeKalb won in overtime when it recorded a fourth-down sack on the final play. Stephenson, which hadn't lost to the Panthers since a 14-13 win in 2004, leads the all-time series 9-6.

5. Spalding 36, Carver (Atlanta) 33: Carver is 0-2 for the first time since 2011 after losing to a three-point underdog. This one was particularly painful, as the Panthers led 26-8 at halftime and let it get away. Carver won the Region 6-AAAAA title in 2017 and is the heavy favorite, according to Maxwell, to win it again. Spalding lost to rival Griffin 19-13 last week.

Worth noting: Denmark picked up the first victory in program history when it beat Cherokee Bluff 43-0 in a battle of first-year schools. It was the first-ever game for Denmark, coached by former Chattahoochee and Creekview coach Terry Crowder. Cherokee Bluff is 0-2. ... Pacelli ended a 16-game losing streak that was the second-longest in school history with a 37-34 victory over Crawford County. The Vikings, who were 21-point underdogs, had lost to Crawford 42-6 and 28-0 last year and 32-0 in 2016. ... Peach County beat Northside (Warner Robins) 27-24 for its first victory against the Eagles since 1997, an eight-game losing streak that dated to 1997, although the teams hadn't met since 2005. Northside was a six-point favorite. ... Ringgold avenged a 2017 loss to crosstown rival Heritage with a surprisingly lopsided 40-0 victory. Heritage, a nine-point favorite, beat Ringgold 13-11 last year for its first win in the history of the series, which dates to 2008. ... Savannah Country Day, a 13-point underdog, avenged a 33-14 loss to Stratford Academy in last year's season-opener with a 21-7 victory. The win boosted Savannah Country Day to No. 7 in the rankings, its highest since 2006.

