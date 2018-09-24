0 How the top 10 high school football teams fared

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Colquitt County (6-0)

Last week: Beat Grayson 26-14. Colquitt overcame a 14-3 second-quarter deficit and started the comeback with a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Montavious Ponder. The Packers controlled the second half with a strong running game. Ty Leggett rushed for 134 yards and scored on a 43-yard run early in the fourth quarter for the final margin in a game between teams in MaxPreps' Xcellent 25 national rankings. Next: Friday vs. Alcovy (2-2)

2. (2) Walton (5-0)

Last week: Beat Newnan 45-21. Zak Rozsman, playing for injured starter Austin Kirksey (sprained ankle), was 19-of-27 passing for 323 yards and four touchdowns. K.D. Alford had nine receptions for 186 yards. Dominick Blaylock had seven catches for 114 yards. Next: Oct. 5 vs. Lassiter (1-4)

3. (4) Parkview (4-0)

Last week: Beat Milton 37-35. Parkview led 37-13 in the third quarter, then had to stop Milton's two-point conversion attempt with 1:38 left to stave off overtime. Parkview attempted a field goal in the final two minutes that would've made the score 40-29 but mishandled the snap, and Milton's Syaire Waters recovered and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown. Parkview's Cody Brown rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Malik Washington had eight receptions for 131 yards and one touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Norcross (2-3)

4. (3) Grayson (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County 26-14. Grayson took a 14-3 lead with 2:46 left in the first half on Phil Mafah's 31-yard TD run, but couldn't hold it. J'Kori Jones passed for 287 yards but was only 15-of-37 on his attempts and intercepted twice. Next: Oct. 5 vs. Shiloh (2-3)

5. (8) Archer (4-1)

Last week: Beat Buford 48-24. Archer trailed 24-20 but scored the final four touchdowns, the first a 54-yard run by QB Carter Peevy with 4:14 left in the third quarter. Peevy was 15-of-16 passing for 217 yards and rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Next: Oct. 5 vs. Newton (2-3)

6. (7) North Gwinnett (3-2)

Last week: Beat Discovery 41-6. North Gwinnett won its region opener as Tyler Goodson rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Next: Friday at Mountain View (4-1)

7. (9) McEachern (4-1)

Last week: Beat East Coweta 53-10. McEachern led 32-10 at halftime and led 525-215 in total yards, according to the Marietta Daily Journal. Next: Oct. 5 at Hillgrove (5-0)

8. (NR) Wheeler (5-0)

Last week: Beat Roswell 37-36. C.J. Ogbonna threw a 19-yard TD pass with 45 seconds left, and Zack Atkins' extra point gave Wheeler the final margin. Ogbonna was 21-of-28 passing for 282 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 13-yard TD run. Next: Oct. 5 vs. Newnan (2-3)

9. (NR) Hillgrove (5-0)

Last week: Beat South Forsyth 36-14. Matthew McCravy passed for 242 yards and three touchdowns in a game between 2017 region champions. Next: Oct. 5 vs. McEachern (4-1)

10. (NR) Lowndes (5-1)

Last week: Beat Valdosta 71-35. Lowndes won a game of 1,390 total yards - 774 for Lowndes, 616 for Valdosta. Travis Tisdale rushed for 413 yards and six touchdowns on 21 carries. That's among 22 documented 400-yard rushing games, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, and the most for a player in the highest classification. The 71 points are the most ever scored against Valdosta. Next: Friday vs. Ware County (4-1)

Dropped out: No. 5 Roswell (4-1), No. 6 Milton (3-2), No. 10 Marietta (1-4)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Lee County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Thomson (2-3)

2. (2) Coffee (6-0)

Last week: Beat Chamblee 53-0. Coffee scored its points in the first half, and eight players scored touchdowns. Next: Oct. 5 at Northside-Warner Robins (3-3)

3. (3) Harrison (6-0)

Last week: Beat Dalton 38-17. Micah Davis had six receptions for 184 yards and TD catches of 57 and 80 yards and rushed for 74 yards on eight carries. Gavin Hall was 11-of-18 passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Oct. 5 vs. Allatoona (3-2)

4. (4) Sequoyah (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Creekview (5-0)

5. (5) Creekview (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Sequoyah (4-0)

6. (6) Valdosta (2-3)

Last week: Lost to Lowndes 71-35. Tate Rodemaker passed for 524 yards, becoming the 19th player in history to top 500 in a game, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. He completed 30 of 51 attempts, five for touchdowns. Aalah Brown had seven receptions for 227 yards. Next: Friday vs. Beaufort, S.C. (3-2)

7. (7) Alpharetta (3-1)

Last week: Beat Dunwoody 55-21. Alpharetta led 42-7 at halftime. Kent Cherry, one of 12 ball carriers, rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Will Gerdes was 6-of-9 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Centennial (2-2)

8. (8) Northside-Warner Robins (3-3)

Last week: Lost to Warner Robins 39-34. Northside QB Jadin Daniels rushed for 138 yards and passed for 103, but Warner Robins led in total yards 551-330 and scored the game-winning touchdown with 8:20 left. Next: Oct. 5 vs. Coffee (6-0)

9. (9) Tucker (3-2)

Last week: Beat Drew 42-12. Donny Harris rushed for 183 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries. LB Aaron Key had two sacks and another tackle for a loss. Next: Friday vs. Lovejoy (3-2)

10. (NR) Mays (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Tri-Cities (0-4)

Dropped out: No. 10 Douglas County (4-1)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (5-0)

Last week: Beat Cass 49-14. Rome led 35-0 at halftime. Jamious Griffin rushed for 147 yards and went over 1,000 for the season (1,017). Next: Friday at Woodland-Cartersville (4-1)

2. (2) Buford (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Archer 48-24. Buford led 24-20 after Jamaal Singleton's 14-yard run with 5:54 left in the third quarter but ran out of gas. Next: Friday vs. Johnson-Gainesville (4-1)

3. (3) Stockbridge (5-0)

Last week: Beat Columbia 42-0. Quantez Futch rushed for 67 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Next: Friday at Ola (1-4)

4. (5) Jones County (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Locust Grove (2-3)

5. (4) Carrollton (4-1)

Last week: Beat East Paulding 24-21. Brandon Marenco scored on a 16-yard run at the end of a 54-yard drive with 5:20 left for the winning touchdown. Trent Lane rushed for 180 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. East Paulding got 161 yards rushing from Tyrell Robinson. Next: Friday at Cass (1-4)

6. (6) Warner Robins (4-1)

Last week: Beat Northside-Warner Robins 39-34. Dylan Fromm threw a 12-yard TD pass to Marcayll Jones with 8:20 left for the final margin. Fromm was 34-of-47 passing for 494 yards and six touchdowns. Jones had 10 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Ty Carr had three TD receptions among his seven catches for 66 yards. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (2-3)

7. (7) Wayne County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Appling County 38-7. Shamar Taylor was 28-of-42 passing for 336 yards and three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Bradwell Institute (2-3)

8. (8) Ware County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Glynn Academy 26-6. Freshman QB Thomas Castellanos was 12-of-17 passing for 164 yards and a touchdown and scored on two short runs. Dream Gainer rushed for 89 yards on 21 carries. Ware had lost four straight to Glynn, the first school to beat a Franklin Stephens-coached team four consecutive times. Next: Friday at Lowndes (5-1)

9. (9) Dutchtown (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Woodland-Stockbridge (2-3)

10. (10) Southwest DeKalb (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Chamblee (0-5)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (5-0)

Last week: Beat West Hall 45-3. Jake Smith was 7-for-9 passing for 170 yards and two touchdowns, and Steele Chambers rushed for 60 yards and scored two touchdowns on four carries, each while playing only the first half. Next: Oct. 5 at Denmark (4-1)

2. (3) Mary Persons (5-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Spalding (3-2)

3. (4) St. Pius (5-1)

Last week: Beat Loganville 45-21. St. Pius had 391 yards rushing, and both of its passes went for touchdowns as Connor Egan threw 47 yards to Samuel Schwaner and 19 to Michael Benefield. Next: Oct. 5 at Oconee County (4-2)

4. (2) Cartersville (5-0)

Last week: Beat Cedartown 21-20. His team trailing 20-14, sophomore RB Quante Jennings scored on a 2-yard run midway in the fourth quarter. Cartersville struggled to pass, according to The Daily Tribune, which gave the 'Canes just 105 yards on 31 passing attempts. Next: Friday vs. Central-Carrollton (2-3)

5. (5) Troup (5-0)

Last week: Beat Chapel Hill 56-24. Kobe Hudson was 25-of-33 passing for 537 yards and six touchdowns. Hudson rushed five times for 81 yards and a touchdown. Four Troup players had more than 100 yards receiving - Jamari Thrash (6-131-2), Jarell Smith (5-129-1), Joko Willis (3-133-3) and Trea Mitchell (6-114-0). Troup had 770 yards of total offense. Next: Friday at Sandy Creek (3-1)

6. (6) Marist (4-1)

Last week: Beat White County 41-6. Marist led 14-6 at halftime but broke the game open with a 24-point third quarter. Connor Cigelske was 12-of-15 passing for 172 yards. Kyle Hamilton had two TD receptions and scored on a 66-yard run. Next: Friday at Chestatee (1-4)

7. (7) Burke County (3-2)

Last week: Beat Effingham County 31-14. Burke led in total yards 399-123. QB Juan'Ya Dove rushed for 123 yards and passed for 63. Next: Friday at Statesboro (2-3)

8. (8) Flowery Branch (4-0)

Last week: Beat Gainesville 28-19. Jaizen Ellingham rushed for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. His 4-yard run in the final minute clinched the win. Next: Friday at White County (1-4)

9. (9) Woodward Academy (2-2)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Druid Hills (2-2)

10. (10) Eastside (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Luella (2-2)

Class AAA

1. (1) Calhoun (5-0)

Last week: Beat Ringgold 49-7. Zach Fuller rushed for 122 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries. Gavin Gray was 14-of-22 passing for 190 yards and two touchdowns, and Tripp Hoblitzell returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown. Next: Oct. 5 at Adairsville (2-3)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (4-1)

Last week: Beat Lovett 45-0. Cedar Grove held Lovett to 69 yards of total offense. Chavon Wright scored three touchdowns. Next: Friday at Redan (0-5)

3. (3) Monroe Area (5-0)

Last week: Beat Morgan County 39-0. Jakia Thompson rushed for 136 yards on 12 carries and intercepted a pass. Chandler Byron rushed for 152 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries and was 6-of-10 passing for 85 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday at East Jackson (1-4)

4. (4) Peach County (3-2)

Last week: Beat Kendrick 49-0. Noah Whittington, best known for his ruled non-catch in the 2017 state championship game, rushed for 113 yards and four touchdowns on seven carries and caught three passes for 31 yards. Jaydon Gibson was 12-of-17 passing for 186 yards. Next: Friday at Pike County (4-0)

5. (5) Westminster (3-2)

Last week: Beat Towers 35-14. Westminster led 28-0 at halftime, and head coach Gerry Romberg got his 200th victory. Paul Weathington rushed for 152 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Next: Oct. 5 at Pace Academy (3-2)

6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (3-2)

Last week: Beat East Hall 51-20. GAC scored touchdowns on five of their first 11 plays from scrimmage, including a 62-yard run by Montae Bailey to start the game. Next: Thursday at North Hall (5-0)

7. (7) Benedictine (3-1)

Last week: Beat Savannah 67-0. Benedictine followed a 64-0 victory over Groves on Tuesday with a similar rout of Savannah three days later. Benedictine leads the Savannah rivalry, first played 110 years ago, 48-45-6. It had not been played since 2005. The two are in the same region again. Next: Thursday at Johnson-Savannah (1-2)

8. (8) Jefferson (4-1)

Last week: Beat East Jackson 70-0. Jefferson set a record for points in a game. Donsha Gaither rushed for 96 yards on four carries. Colby Clark rushed for 90 on seven. Next: Friday at Franklin County (1-3)

9. (9) Pace Academy (3-2)

Last week: Beat Redan 35-14. Pace led 35-7 in the first half. Keashawn Perryman scored two rushing touchdowns. Jayden Thomas scored on a 50-yard reception. Mbiti Williams intercepted two passes, giving him four on the season. Next: Friday at Stone Mountain (0-4)

10. (10) Dawson County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Lumpkin County 36-3. Dakohta Sonnichsen scored on runs of 30 and 43 yards on his only two carries, and Dawson County averaged 14.5 yards per rush in piling up 378 yards.. Next: Friday at East Hall (1-4)

Class AA

1. (1) Hapeville Charter (4-0)

Last week: Beat McNair 63-0. Marcus Carroll rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Hapeville led 42-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Douglass (5-0)

2. (2) Callaway (4-1)

Last week: Beat Temple 49-0. Callaway scored two defensive touchdowns in the first half, a 25-yard interception return by Antinius Barnes and a 70-yard fumble return by Curmondre Bray. Charlie Dixon scored on a 53-yard interception return in the second half. Tank Bigsby rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Next: Friday vs. Bremen (4-0)

3. (3) Thomasville (4-1)

Last week: Beat Cook 49-20. Chad Mascoe was 14-of-21 passing for 269 yards and three touchdowns and scored one himself. Jay Tillman had seven catches for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Thomasville scored on seven of eight possessions. DL Marc Davis had five tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Crisp County (3-3)

4. (4) Bremen (4-0)

Last week: Beat Cross Keys 79-0. Bremen led 65-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Callaway (4-1)

5. (5) Rockmart (5-0)

Last week: Beat Dade County 48-0. Markus Smith rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Zabrion Whatley scored three touchdowns on just five carries and had 79 yards. Rockmart led 35-0 at halftime. Next: Friday vs. Chattooga (4-1)

6. (6) Dodge County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Southwest 36-20. Dodge led 22-20 in the fourth quarter before pulling away with two R.J. Carr TD runs. Next: Friday vs. Northeast (2-3)

7. (7) Rabun County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Monticello 42-16. Rabun County led 42-0 at halftime. Gunner Stockton was 13-of-20 passing for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Banks County (3-2)

8. (8) Washington County (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at East Laurens (1-4)

9. (9) Vidalia (5-0)

Last week: Beat Bryan County 54-8. Vidalia scored touchdowns on all eight possessions. Chris Gay had 13 carries for 115 yards and two touchdowns, and Nyshun Bell had six carries for 97 yards and two TDs. Next: Oct. 5 vs. Jeff Davis (4-1)

10. (10) Brooks County (3-2)

Last week: Lost to Thomas County Central 24-14. Ni'Tavion Burrus (19-of-30 passing, 149 yards) threw two TD passes in the fourth quarter to make it close against the Class AAAAA opponent. Deon Fountain had nine catches for 102 yards. Next: Friday vs. B.E.S.T. Academy (1-4)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (4-1)

Last week: Beat Trinity Christian 61-0. Keaton Mitchell rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns on 11 carries. Next: Friday at Wesleyan (2-3)

2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (5-0)

Last week: Beat Riverside Military 56-6. Prince Avenue led 14-6 at the end of one quarter, but it was 35-6 by halftime. Brock Vandagriff was 15-of-25 passing for 327 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 64 yards. Mac Simmons had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Payne scored three TDs. Davis Ridings had 15 tackles. Next: Friday at Athens Academy (4-0)

3. (3) Athens Academy (4-0)

Last week: Beat Towns County 46-8. Athens Academy led 43-0 midway into the second quarter. Next: Friday vs. Prince Avenue Christian (5-0)

4. (5) Calvary Day (4-0)

Last week: Beat McIntosh County Academy 52-21. Calvary won twice in five days, the first a 55-6 victory over Treutlen on Tuesday. The Cavaliers led 42-0 at halftime of the first game and 24-7 at the break in the other. Thomas Carver threw for 236 yards against McIntosh. Rocco Griffin rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at St. John's, S.C. (4-1)

5. (10) Fellowship Christian (5-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Paran Christian 21-13. Trailing 13-0 midway into the third quarter, Fellowship got interceptions from Parker Addison and Lawson Haigler, who returned them deep into Mount Paran territory to set up touchdowns. Murphy Reeves scored on a 91-yard run for a 21-13 lead with 2:57 left. Next: Oct. 5 vs. St. Francis (1-3)

6. (7) Aquinas (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Georgia Military (3-2)

7. (6) Savannah Country Day (4-0)

Last week: Beat Johnson County 23-6. Freshman QB Barry Kleinpeter was 6-of-7 passing for 104 yards and two touchdowns. SCD led 16-0 at halftime and held Johnson County to 170 total yards. Next: Friday at Claxton (3-1)

8. (9) George Walton Academy (5-0)

Last week: Beat Lakeview Academy 46-15. Will Wolf rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown on six carries, and Andre Payne rushed for 102 on three carries. Noah Coleman had three tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Providence Christian (2-2)

9. (8) Mount Paran Christian (2-2)

Last week: Lost to Fellowship Christian 21-13. Mount Paran suffered four turnovers after leading 13-0 midway in the third quarter. Mount Paran led 377-298 in total yards. Next: Friday vs. Mount Pisgah Christian (2-3)

10. (NR) Christian Heritage (4-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Darlington (4-1)

Dropped out: No. 4 Darlington (4-1)

Class A (Public)

1. (1) Irwin County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Telfair County 54-0. Irwin allowed 45 yards of total offense. D.J. Lundy rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Javon Stanley rushed for 69 yards and two touchdowns on four carries. Next: Friday vs. Charlton County (4-1)

2. (2) Clinch County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Wilcox County 36-12. Clinch County held Wilcox to 9 yards of total offense in the first half while taking a 16-0 lead. Trezmen Marshall rushed for 125 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. Next: Friday vs. Atkinson County (3-2)

3. (3) Commerce (5-0)

Last week: Beat Madison County 35-8. Commerce led 21-0 at halftime and allowed just 118 total yards. Next: Oct. 5 vs. Lakeview Academy (0-4)

4. (4) Pelham (5-0)

Last week: Beat Miller County 63-20. Jordan Bennett had six receptions for 224 yards and four touchdowns. Pelham had 553 yards of total offense - 307 passing, 246 rushing. Next: Friday vs. Stewart County (2-3)

5. (5) Charlton County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Turner County 35-7. Raykwon Anderson rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns and passed for two more TDs. Charlton held Turner to 92 yards rushing, 28 until the final scoring drive in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at Irwin County (5-0)

6. (6) Marion County (5-0)

Last week: Beat Manchester 40-21. Travon Mathews rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries. Next: Friday at Greenville (1-3)

7. (9) Mount Zion-Carroll (4-1)

Last week: Beat Darlington 28-17. Mount Zion trailed 17-14 entering the fourth quarter but got a 15-yard TD run by Lane Ackles and a 4-yard TD pass from Iaan Cousin to Tyriese Farley to surge ahead. Next: Friday vs. Trion (4-1)

8. (NR) Schley County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Dooly County 23-6. Tra Sampson rushed for 130 yards on 28 carries, and Zamon Ross rushed for 127 and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Schley has appeared in only one other poll, that for one week in 2006. Schley County opened in 2000. Next: Oct. 5 at Taylor County (1-3)

9. (NR) Mitchell County (4-1)

Last week: Beat Stewart County 50-0. The Eagles won their fourth straight region game by blowout and entered the AJC rankings for the first time since 1999, when the school was known as Mitchell-Baker. Next: Oct. 5 at Calhoun County (1-4)

10. (NR) Macon County (2-2)

Last week: Beat Taylor County 39-6. Devion Clark rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Jakalen Williams threw two TD passes. Both are sophomores. Next: Friday at Dooly County (1-3)

Dropped out: No. 7 Manchester (2-2), No. 8 Turner County (3-2), No. 10 Dooly County (1-3)

