0 How the new top 10 teams fared in Week 1

A look back at tops games from the state's top teams:

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Marietta (1-0)

Last week: Beat Rome, 48-14. Marietta scored touchdowns on its first four possessions and led 27-0 with 8:15 remaining in the first half. Harrison Bailey was 19-of-30 passing for 366 yards and five touchdowns. Arik Gilbert had nine receptions for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Kimani Vidal had 110 yards rushing and 56 yards receiving and scored three touchdowns. Marietta had 494 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. St. Joseph's Prep, Pa. (0-0)

2. (2) Colquitt County (1-0)

Last week: Beat North Gwinnett, 17-6. Colquitt County took a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter on Jaycee Harden's 52-yard TD pass to Montavious Ponder and limited North Gwinnett to two field goals and 206 yards of total offense with six tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups. Next: Sept. 6 vs. Thomasville (0-1)

3. (3) Parkview (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mountain View, 28-18. Cody Brown rushed for 164 yards on 28 carries. Jordan Williams was 13-of-23 passing for 194 yards and four touchdowns — all to C.J. Daniels, who had seven receptions for 127 yards. Daniels' 5-yard TD catch with 4:03 left put the game away. Next: Sept. 6 at Lowndes (1-0)

4. (4) Archer (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tucker, 41-7. Schmari Campbell rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Carter Peevy threw for 163 yards. Next: Sept. 6 vs. Spartanburg, S.C. (0-1)

5. (5) Grayson (1-0)

Last week: Beat James Clemens, Ala. 23-13. Ryan King caught TD passes of 77 and 4 yards, the latter for the lead in the fourth quarter. C.J. Dixon was 17-of-34 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns. A.J. Lopez intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Tucker (0-1)

6. (6) Milton (0-0)

Last week: Game against Buford was postponed until Sept. 6 because of weather. Next: Thursday vs. Alpharetta (0-0)

7. (7) Lowndes (1-0)

Last week: Beat Drew, 69-6. Lowndes led 55-6 at halftime, and nine players combined to score 10 touchdowns. Sophomore QB Jacurri Brown was 4-of-4 passing for 92 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown on three carries. Next: Friday vs. Champagnat Catholic, Fla. (1-0)

8. (10) McEachern (1-0)

Last week: Beat Brookwood, 48-10. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was 15-of-18 passing for 251 yards and two touchdowns. Javon Baker had five receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. South Cobb (0-1)

9. (9) Hillgrove (1-0)

Last week: Beat Douglas County 28-6. Matthew McCravy was 19-of-28 passing for 218 yards and two touchdowns, one to Trevarus Walker, who had six catches for 117 yards. Jawon Garner returned an interception 68 yards for a touchdown and the final margin with 5:07 left. Next: Friday vs. Pebblebrook (1-0)

10. (8) North Gwinnett (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Colquitt County, 17-6. North Gwinnett held Colquitt to 160 yards of total offense but lost the turnover battle 2-0 and couldn't get into the end zone. J.R. Martin was 16-of-25 passing for 126 yards. Josh Downs had nine catches for 76 yards. Next: Friday vs. Armwood, Fla. (1-0)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Lee County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Dougherty, 28-0. Kyle Toole was 7-of-7 passing for 119 yards and one touchdown in a game halted by weather with eight minutes left in the first half. Both coaches agreed to consider the game complete. Dougherty was held to 32 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Life Christian Academy, Va. (1-0)

2. (2) Dacula (1-0)

Last week: Beat Discovery, 28-0. Jarrett Jenkins was 13-of-18 passing for 226 yards and a touchdown for a balanced offense that put up 407 yards. Kyle Efford rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Dacula held Discovery to less than 50 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Mill Creek (1-0)

3. (3) Valdosta (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jackson-Atlanta, 55-7. Valdosta blocked three punts, one resulting in a touchdown, and forced two safeties - all in the first half. Jahiem Bell returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown and a 35-0 lead. Tate Rodemaker was 5-of-8 passing for 96 yards, one a 45-yard touchdown to Bell. Next: Friday vs. Tift County (0-1)

4. (4) Northside-Warner Robins (1-0)

Last week: Beat Centennial, 46-13. Centennial was within 18-13 late in the third quarter when QB Mason Ford scored on runs of 37 and 54 yards to break the game open. Ford rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries and was 9-of-21 passing for 76 yards. Jalen Cephus had 104 yards from scrimmage on seven touches. Next: Saturday vs. Peach County (0-0)

5. (6) Coffee (1-0)

Last week: Beat Brunswick, 38-21. Sophomore WR/RB Maurice Turner had four receptions for 135 yards and rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown. A.J. Wilkerson was 6-of-8 passing for two touchdowns and ran for 32 yards on one carry. Next: Friday vs. Salem (0-1)

6. (7) Harrison (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lassiter, 47-3. Tommy Pollock returned an interception 41 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the second quarter to give Harrison a 34-0 lead. Next: Friday at Hiram (0-0)

7. (NR) Creekview (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cambridge, 27-3. Creekview held Cambridge to four first downs and minus-1 yard rushing. DE Nick Weeks had four sacks. Q Brooks Rhodes was 16-of-24 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns, two to Andrew Cloy. Next: Friday vs. Woodstock (0-1)

8. (5) Allatoona (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Cartersville, 14-13. Trailing 14-13 with a minute left and preseason all-state PK Jude Kelley getting warm, Allatoona lost a fumble at the Cartersville 30-yard line after completing a 16-yard pass. Kelley made field goals of 54 and 43 yards and missed a 49-yarder. Next: Sept. 6 vs. Creekview (1-0)

9. (9) Stephenson (1-0)

Last week: Beat Columbia, 27-14. DeOndre Jackson rushed for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and caught three passes for 52 yards. Next: Friday vs. Southwest DeKalb (1-0)

10. (NR) Lanier (1-0)

Last week: Beat Peachtree Ridge, 21-14. Lanier broke a 14-14 tie with 10:24 left in the fourth quarter when Peachtree Ridge's punt from the end zone — coming after a bad snap and under duress — was caught in the end zone for a touchdown by Michael Radman. Andrew Blackford threw a 77-yard TD pass to Taj Barnes and a 44-yard TD pass to Cole Thornton. Next: Friday vs. Central Gwinnett (0-1)

Out: No. 8 Glynn Academy (0-1), No. 10 Creekside (0-1)

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Bainbridge (1-0)

Last week: Beat Seminole County, 47-7. Quayde Hawkins was 9-of-12 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns. Rashad Broadnax rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries. Eric Sanders returned a blocked punt 37 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Cairo (1-0)

2. (3) Buford (0-0)

Last week: Game against Milton was postponed until Sept. 6 because of weather. Next: Friday vs. Jonesboro (1-0)

3. (4) Carrollton (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. East Coweta (0-1)

4. (5) Warner Robins (1-0)

Last week: Beat Tift County, 24-10. Warner Robins took a 14-0 lead in the first half and held on. Jalen Addie, making his first start, was 15-of-25 passing for 167 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 35 yards and a score. Warner Robins' defense held Tift to 10-of-25 passing. Next: Friday vs. Locust Grove (0-1)

5. (6) Dutchtown (1-0)

Last week: Beat Hughes, 41-27. Dutchtown won despite giving up four touchdowns in a regular-season game for the first time in coach Clifford Fedd's three seasons. Next: Friday vs. Creekside (0-1)

6. (2) Rome (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Marietta, 48-14. Ahijah Blackwell rushed for 132 yards, and Caleb Ellard threw two TD passes to Jaquavious Wise. But Rome trailed 27-0 at halftime and yielded 494 yards of total offense. Next: Sept. 6 vs. North Clayton (0-1)

7. (7) Stockbridge (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Arabia Mountain (0-1)

8. (8) Jones County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Howard, 34-10. Jontavis Robertson had six receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown and returned a punt 94 yards for a score. Maleek Wooten had four receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Costlow was 21-of-33 passing for 273 yards. The game ended at 12:30 a.m. Saturday after several weather delays. Next: Friday at Baldwin (0-1)

9. (9) Clarke Central (1-0)

Last week: Beat Winder-Barrow, 44-36. Isaac Ward passed for 245 yards and four touchdowns, and O'Brien Barnett rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown. Clarke Central led 44-21 with 6:17 left and recovered a pooch punt in the final seconds to secure the win. Next: Friday vs. Oconee County (1-0)

10. (10) Wayne County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Long County (0-1)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (1-0)

Last week: Beat St. Pius, 28-10. Elijah Green rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns, his second a 7-yard run that salted away the game early in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday at South Forsyth (1-0)

2. (2) Cartersville (1-0)

Last week: Beat Allatoona, 14-13. Tee Webb was 9-of-17 passing for 134 yards and threw a 59-yard TD pass to Sam Phillips for a 14-13 lead in the final minutes. Cartersville recovered an Allatoona fumble at the Cartersville 30 in the final two minutes to clinch the win. Quante Jennings rushed for 171 yards on 17 carries and scored on a 98-yard run for a 7-6 lead. Next: Sept. 6 vs. Luella (0-0)

3. (3) Troup (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Ridgeland (0-1)

4. (4) Marist (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Lovett (1-0)

5. (5) Sandy Creek (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Whitewater (0-0)

6. (6) Cairo (1-0)

Last week: Beat Thomasville, 45-21. Matthew Peters passed for 152 yards and rushed for 164. Peters' 80-yard TD run sparked a 28-point third quarter that blew open the game. Next: Friday vs. Bainbridge (1-0)

7. (10) Woodward Academy (1-0)

Last week: Beat Westminster, 19-0. Woodward, which allowed 27.9 points per game last season, got its first shutout over a ranked team since beating Marist 32-0 in 2016. LB Aaron Washington had a team-leading 10 tackles, two for losses. Mike Wright was 11-of-23 passing for 180 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Grady (0-1)

8. (NR) Burke County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Benedictine, 55-42. Leon McGee rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, and his 63-yard score gave Burke a 42-14 lead with 3:50 left in the third quarter. Juanya Dove rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and completed five of six passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns. Next: Friday at Ware County (0-1)

9. (7) Mary Persons (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Gainesville, 27-21. Mary Persons led 14-3 in the second quarter but couldn't hold it against the unranked AAAAAA team. Rico Harden scored on a 71-yard run and 78-yard kickoff return. Next: Friday vs. Jackson (1-0)

10. (8) St. Pius (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Blessed Trinity, 28-10. St. Pius, which lost nine starters on both offense and defense, played a good second half after trailing 21-0 at halftime. QB Jack Graham's one-yard run midway into the third quarter cut the lead to 21-7, but St. Pius got no closer. Next: Friday at Dunwoody (0-0)

Out: No. 9 Eastside (0-1)

Class AAA

1. (1) Peach County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday at Northside-Warner Robins (1-0)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (1-0)

Last week: Beat Hapeville Charter, 26-16. Chavon Wright rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. Austin Smith was 10-of-15 passing for 175 yards and a touchdown to Janiran Bonner, who had four catches for 110 yards. LB Isaiah Ratcliff and DE Alvin Williams had three tackles for losses each. Next: Saturday vs. Central-Phenix City, Ala. (0-1)

3. (3) Calhoun (1-0)

Last week: Beat Ridgeland 38-8. Calhoun won in the coaching debut of Clay Stephenson. After a scoreless first quarter, Calhoun was sparked by David Braden's interception, then scored on six of its final seven possessions. Jerrian Hames rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. Next: Sept. 6 vs. Therrell (1-0)

4. (8) Pierce County (1-0)

Last week: Beat McIntosh County Academy 49-7. Pierce won its first game under new coach Ryan Herring. Next: Friday at Bacon County (0-1)

5. (NR) Lovett (1-0)

Last week: Beat Greater Atlanta Christian, 30-29. Andrew Pinkston blocked two extra points, the second in overtime to seal the victory. Lovett trailed 23-7 entering the fourth quarter and scored two touchdowns and two conversions to get even in regulation. Blaine McAllister was 29-of-41 passing for 336 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran and passed for two-point conversions. Henry Beery (7-101) and Logan Givens (5-102) each had more than 100 yards receiving. Next: Friday vs. Marist (0-0)

6. (7) Pace Academy (1-0)

Last week: Beat New Manchester, 7-6. Pace scored its touchdown on a 10-yard drive following a blocked punt in the first quarter. New Manchester missed the extra point after its touchdown in the second quarter. Next: Friday at Eagle's Landing Christian (1-0)

7. (10) Crisp County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Americus-Sumter, 29-14. Sophomore QB Jack Carter was 15-of-22 passing for 230 yards and a touchdown. A.J. Lofton had 162 yards from scrimmage on 11 touches. Crisp County led 22-7 at halftime and took a 29-7 lead midway in the fourth quarter on Preston Lavant's return of an interception from midfield. Next: Friday vs. West Laurens (1-0)

8. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Lovett, 30-29. Tyler Bride had for 176 of GAC's 314 rushing yards on 16 carries, but the Spartans failed to hold a 23-7 fourth-quarter lead as Lovett forced overtime, then won when GAC's point-after attempt was blocked in the extra period. Next: Friday at Westminster (0-1)

9. (5) Benedictine (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Burke County, 55-42. Leshon Brooks rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Sophomore QB Holden Geriner, who has Division I offers, was 12-of-25 passing for 118 yards in his first start. But Benedictine couldn't slow Burke County, which totaled 484 yards of offense. Next: Sept. 13 vs. Blessed Trinity (1-0)

10. (4) Westminster (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Woodward Academy, 19-0. Westminster managed just 176 yards of total offense and suffered two turnovers, each leading to Woodward points. Next: Friday vs. Greater Atlanta Christian (0-1)

Out: No. 9 Jefferson (0-1)

Class AA

1. (6) Rockmart (1-0)

Last week: Beat Cedartown, 31-12. QB Javin Whatley scored four touchdowns, rushed for 151 yards on 23 carries and was 7-of-12 passing for 54 yards. Next: Friday vs. Central-Carrollton (1-0)

2. (2) Hapeville Charter (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Cedar Grove, 26-16. Hapeville lost to the reigning Class AAA champions. Hapeville ran for 225 yards but was 9-for-25 passing. Next: Sept. 6 at Heard County (0-1)

3. (1) Callaway (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Opelika, Ala., 10-7. Callaway lost fumbles that led to both of Opelika's scores. Callaway's Tank Bigsby rushed for 115 yards. Opelika is a 2018 playoff team from Alabama's Class 6A. Next: Sept. 6 at LaGrange (1-0)

4. (3) Fitzgerald (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bacon County, 46-3. HB Mario Clark scored three touchdowns in the first half - two rushing and one receiving - as Fitzgerald took a 39-0 lead into the break. Next: Friday at Irwin County (1-0)

5. (4) Dublin (1-0)

Last week: Beat Emanuel County Institute, 21-0. Dublin led 21-0 with 11:51 left in the second quarter when weather stopped a game that already had been delayed by one hour. Both coaches agreed to call it a complete game. Dublin had 144 yards rushing on 12 plays and held ECI to minus-4 yards. JaQues Evans scored two touchdowns. Next: Sept. 6 vs. Swainsboro (0-0)

6. (7) Rabun County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bremen, 34-13. Gunner Stockton, rated the No. 1 sophomore dual-threat quarterback prospect by 247Sports, rushed for 254 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and was 8-of-11 passing for 211 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. North Murray (0-0)

7. (8) Washington County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Baldwin, 42-7. Washington County won a weather-delayed game that began on Saturday at 11 p.m. and ended on Sunday at 1 a.m. Malyk Walker rushed for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Jarius Brown was 7-of-8 passing for 178 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson County (0-0)

8. (9) Brooks County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mitchell County, 63-50. Brooks County set school records for points in a game and points allowed in a victory. Devin Edwards rushed for 143 yards and five touchdowns on 20 carries. Omari Arnold also rushed for 143 yards. He scored once on 11 carries. The Trojans won despite allowing 546 yards of total offense. Next: Sept. 6 vs. Clinch County (1-0)

9. (5) Heard County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to LaGrange, 24-9. Heard County led 9-0 in the first quarter but couldn't sustain it. Next: Sept. 6 vs. Hapeville Charter (0-1)

10. (10) Swainsboro (0-0)

Last week: Off. Game against Jefferson County was postponed until today because of weather. Next: Today vs. Jefferson County (0-0)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Morrow, 55-13. Keaton Mitchell rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Gabe Wright, replacing three-year starting QB Brayden Rush, was 16-of-20 passing for 223 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 89 yards on 11 carries. Hunter Hardeman returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown. ELCA had 554 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Pace Academy (1-0)

2. (2) Athens Academy (1-0)

Last week: Beat Savannah Christian, 35-7. Len'Neth Whitehead rushed for 126 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries. Kurt Knisely had 79 yards rushing and a team-leading 11 tackles, three for losses. Next: Sept. 6 vs. Stephens County (1-0)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon Presbyterian, 54-28. WR Zach Dyer had 216 all-purpose yards, including 112 receiving with two touchdowns, and returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score. Brock Vandagriff was 12-of-20 passing for 191 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. LB Davis Ridings had 13 tackles, two behind the line, and returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Whitefield Academy (1-0)

4. (4) Darlington (1-0)

Last week: Beat Pepperell, 17-7. Kolin Rogers rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown on 29 carries, and Griffin Brewster, a Division I recruit who missed most of last season with an injury, was 7-of-9 passing for 96 yards in his return. Darlington held Pepperell to eight first downs. Next: Friday vs. Coosa (0-1)

5. (5) Aquinas (1-0)

Last week: Beat Laney, 33-6. A.J. Williams scored three touchdowns, his third on a 20-yard interception return that gave Aquinas a 19-0 lead in the third quarter. Ward Tyre scored on a 26-yard interception return. Williams rushed for 110 yards on 22 carries. Aquinas completed just one pass. Next: Friday vs. Harlem (0-0)

6. (8) Fellowship Christian (1-0)

Last week: Beat North Springs, 48-19. Fellowship rushed for 339 yards, getting 104 by Murphy Reeves on six carries. Next: Sept. 6 vs. Pinecrest Academy (0-0)

7. (6) Savannah Christian (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Athens Academy, 35-7. Marquell Brown rushed for 95 yards and scored the Raiders' touchdown on a 60-yard run in the fourth quarter. Next: Friday vs. Oceanside Collegiate, S.C. (1-0)

8. (7) Hebron Christian (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Clinch County, 46-28. Hebron scored four touchdowns in the second half after trailing the defending Class A public-school champion 20-0 at the break. Colten Gauthier threw two TD passes but was intercepted three times. Next: Friday at Holy Innocents' (1-0)

9. (9) North Cobb Christian (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. St. Francis (0-0)

10. (10) Calvary Day (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Johnson-Savannah (0-0)

Class A (Public)

1. (1) Clinch County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian, 46-28. Clinch County used explosive plays to win in Don Tison Jr.'s debut as a head coach over a team the Panthers beat only 24-17 in 2018. Michael Walker scored on a 79-yard run. Perry Williams returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown. Tyler Morehead returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score. Elijah Tilly returned a kickoff 84 yards to the 1-yard line. Next: Sept. 6 at Brooks County (1-0)

2. (2) Irwin County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Berrien, 42-7. Zach Smith was 8-of-10 passing for 171 yards and two touchdowns. Irwin rushed for 225 yards as a team. The varsity allowed only 51 yards of total offense and no points before being pulled. Next: Friday vs. Fitzgerald (1-0)

3. (3) Pelham (1-0)

Last week: Beat Macon County, 32-6. Kendrick Patterson was 19-of-30 passing for 273 yards and four touchdowns, three to Cameron Bailey, who had four catches for 122 yards. Pelham dominated despite just 44 yards rushing. Next: Friday vs. Randolph-Clay (0-0)

4. (4) Marion County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Schley County, 14-0. Trice McCannon was 10-of-18 passing for 161 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 44 yards. Brandon Thomas rushed for 78 yards. Jamal Sampson intercepted two passes. Next: Friday vs. Chattahoochee County (0-1)

5. (5) Commerce (1-0)

Last week: Beat West Hall, 48-17. Commerce had 356 yards rushing. Tyleon Brock rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on six carries ans scored another touchdown on a punt return. Next: Friday vs. Athens Christian (0-1)

6. (9) Charlton County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Frederica Academy, 20-7. Tony Cobb rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted a pass. Charlton forced five turnovers, one returned by Caleb Milton for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Brantley County (0-0)

7. (10) Greene County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Morgan County (1-0)

8. (8) Mitchell County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Brooks County 63-50. Mitchell County lost despite 546 yards of total offense. QB James Thomas had 252 all-purpose yards — 85 passing, 122 rushing and 45 receiving — although struggled throwing, missing on 18 of 23 attempts. Quentavious Hunter was 6-for-6 passing for 148 yards. Next: Sept. 6 at Chattahoochee County (0-1)

9. (6) Schley County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Marion County 14-0. Preseason all-state RB Zamon Ross was limited to 45 yards rushing, 16 receiving, on seven touches. AJC Super 11 DE/TE Zykevious Walker had 2.5 tackles for losses and a 48-yard reception. Next: Friday vs. Calhoun County (0-0)

10. (NR) Turner County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Worth County 42-21. Turner County won under new coach Nick Turner and beat Worth for the third consecutive time, the longest streak in the rivalry since 1970-74. Next: Friday vs. Cook (0-1)

Out: No. 7 Mount Zion-Carroll (0-1)

