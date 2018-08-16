These are the schools with the most victories since 2000, ranked in their current classifications. Records for all schools can be found on GHSFHA.
Class AAAAAAA
(184-41-0) - Camden County
(175-47-0) - Lowndes
(161-51-0) - Grayson
(157-60-0) - North Gwinnett
(151-68-0) - Brookwood
(151-68-0) - Parkview
(151-74-0) - Colquitt County
(147-62-0) - McEachern
(145-61-0) - Norcross
(142-65-0) - Walton
Class AAAAAA
(209-29-0) - Northside (W.R.)
(204-33-0) - Tucker
(168-57-0) - Gainesville
(167-49-0) - Stephenson
(149-56-0) - Dalton
(148-57-0) - Mays
(143-73-1) - Valdosta
(142-60-0) - Creekside
(136-71-0) - Lovejoy
(134-69-0) - Harrison
Class AAAAA
(246-18-0) - Buford
(171-55-0) - Carrollton
(167-53-0) - Griffin
(162-55-1) - Rome
(158-65-0) - Ware County
(154-64-1) - Statesboro
(149-67-0) - Thomas Co. Cent.
(140-71-1) - Warner Robins
(138-72-0) - Starr's Mill
(129-73-0) - Grady
Class AAAA
(194-40-0) - Marist
(173-46-1) - Sandy Creek
(173-48-1) - Cartersville
(162-59-0) - Cairo
(160-54-1) - Thomson
(150-58-0) - Stephens County
(150-71-0) - St. Pius
(147-63-0) - Burke County
(147-63-0) - Mary Persons
(145-70-0) - Carver (Columbus)
Class AAA
(218-28-0) - Calhoun
(191-44-0) - Peach County
(174-54-0) - GAC
(154-71-0) - Lovett
(153-61-1) - Jefferson
(152-58-0) - Westside (Macon)
(144-75-0) - Cook
(142-74-0) - Westminster
(136-69-2) - Hart County
(134-70-0) - Jackson
Class AA
(185-47-2) - Fitzgerald
(167-57-1) - Washington Co.
(150-56-1) - Vidalia
(145-69-1) - Dublin
(145-73-1) - Brooks County
(140-70-0) - Callaway
(140-66-0) - Screven County
(139-72-0) - Bremen
(136-73-0) - Laney
(132-73-3) - Jefferson County
Class A
(182-52-2) - Clinch County
(180-53-1) - Lincoln County
(179-47-2) - Charlton County
(171-49-2) - Tattnall Square
(161-64-0) - ELCA
(160-53-1) - Athens Academy
(159-55-0) - ECI
(147-60-0) - Darlington
(147-63-1) - Savannah Christ.
(141-75-1) - Stratford Academy
RELATED: Top 10 high school football games this week
RELATED: Preseason contenders for the high school player of the year
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}