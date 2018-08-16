  • High school football teams with most wins since 2000

    These are the schools with the most victories since 2000, ranked in their current classifications. Records for all schools can be found on GHSFHA.

    Class AAAAAAA 

    (184-41-0) - Camden County 

    (175-47-0) - Lowndes 

    (161-51-0) - Grayson 

    (157-60-0) - North Gwinnett 

    (151-68-0) - Brookwood 

    (151-68-0) - Parkview 

    (151-74-0) - Colquitt County 

    (147-62-0) - McEachern 

    (145-61-0) - Norcross 

    (142-65-0) - Walton 

    Class AAAAAA 

    (209-29-0) - Northside (W.R.) 

    (204-33-0) - Tucker 

    (168-57-0) - Gainesville 

    (167-49-0) - Stephenson 

    (149-56-0) - Dalton 

    (148-57-0) - Mays 

    (143-73-1) - Valdosta 

    (142-60-0) - Creekside 

    (136-71-0) - Lovejoy 

    (134-69-0) - Harrison 

    Class AAAAA 

    (246-18-0) - Buford 

    (171-55-0) - Carrollton 

    (167-53-0) - Griffin 

    (162-55-1) - Rome 

    (158-65-0) - Ware County 

    (154-64-1) - Statesboro 

    (149-67-0) - Thomas Co. Cent. 

    (140-71-1) - Warner Robins 

    (138-72-0) - Starr's Mill 

    (129-73-0) - Grady 

    Class AAAA 

    (194-40-0) - Marist 

    (173-46-1) - Sandy Creek 

    (173-48-1) - Cartersville 

    (162-59-0) - Cairo 

    (160-54-1) - Thomson 

    (150-58-0) - Stephens County 

    (150-71-0) - St. Pius 

    (147-63-0) - Burke County 

    (147-63-0) - Mary Persons 

    (145-70-0) - Carver (Columbus) 

    Class AAA 

    (218-28-0) - Calhoun 

    (191-44-0) - Peach County 

    (174-54-0) - GAC 

    (154-71-0) - Lovett 

    (153-61-1) - Jefferson 

    (152-58-0) - Westside (Macon) 

    (144-75-0) - Cook 

    (142-74-0) - Westminster 

    (136-69-2) - Hart County 

    (134-70-0) - Jackson 

    Class AA 

    (185-47-2) - Fitzgerald 

    (167-57-1) - Washington Co. 

    (150-56-1) - Vidalia 

    (145-69-1) - Dublin 

    (145-73-1) - Brooks County 

    (140-70-0) - Callaway 

    (140-66-0) - Screven County 

    (139-72-0) - Bremen 

    (136-73-0) - Laney 

    (132-73-3) - Jefferson County 

    Class A 

    (182-52-2) - Clinch County 

    (180-53-1) - Lincoln County 

    (179-47-2) - Charlton County 

    (171-49-2) - Tattnall Square 

    (161-64-0) - ELCA 

    (160-53-1) - Athens Academy 

    (159-55-0) - ECI 

    (147-60-0) - Darlington 

    (147-63-1) - Savannah Christ. 

    (141-75-1) - Stratford Academy 

