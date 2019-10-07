  • Georgians on rosters of Ivy League schools

    By: Chip Saye, AJC Sports

    There are 58 former Georgia high school football players on rosters of Ivy League schools this season. Westminster, with five, has the most among Georgia schools. Buford and Walton have four each. The states with the most are California (82), Florida (74), New Jersey (73), Texas (60), Georgia (58), Massachusetts (54), Pennsylvania (54) and New York (43). 

    Brown 

    OL Donovan Allen, Douglas County 

    OL Tucker Barnes, Lowndes 

    DL Nathan Brown, Sandy Creek 

    WR Spencer Hemmingway, Pace Academy 

    WR Hayes Sutton, Norcross 

    Columbia 

    DB Sam Antona, Roswell 

    DB McLeod Buckham-White, Lovett 

    LB/DL Cameren Carter, Duluth 

    OL Will Hamilton, North Gwinnett 

    LB Devin Hart, McEachern 

    LS Parker Lefton, King's Ridge Christian 

    DB Kevonte Polk, Buford 

    DL Taylor Weldon, Southland Academy 

    OL Hank White, Buford 

    Cornell 

    QB Dez'mond Brinson, Savannah 

    WR Javonni Cunningham, North Gwinnett 

    LB Gallil Guillaume, Lambert 

    RB SK Howard, Forsyth Central 

    QB Richie Kenney, Lambert 

    OL Hunter Nourzad, Walker 

    RB Zach Seymour, Trinity Christian 

    Dartmouth 

    DB D.J. Avery, Douglas County 

    LB Caleb Martin, Wayne County 

    DL Mick Reese, Buford 

    DB Ryan Roegge, Walton

    DT Seth Simmer, Harrison 

    LB Patrick Wright, Walker 

    Harvard 

    DB Bennett Bay, Wheeler 

    SAF Michael Burrell, Dacula 

    LB Solomon Egbe, Grayson 

    LB Joey Goodman, Walton

    DL Truman Jones, Westminster 

    LB Cameron Kline, South Forsyth 

    WR Garrison Manor, North Gwinnett 

    DL Collin Richardson, Woodward Academy 

    Penn 

    RB Karekin Brooks, Walton

    QB Ryan Glover, Woodward Academy 

    WR Nance Hill, Westminster 

    WR Rory Starkey, Jr., Hapeville Charter 

    OL William Long, Calhoun 

    RB Isaiah Malcome, Westminster 

    DL/LS Ryan Mannelly, Marist 

    DB Jacob Martin, Buford 

    WR Preston Norwood, Mill Creek 

    DL Will Seiler, Lovett 

    DB Malcolm Strickland, Westminster 

    Princeton 

    DB Chase Williams, Westminster 

    DB Christian Sullivan, Walton

    OL Ford Roberts, Greater Atlanta Christian 

    LB Larkin Ison, Westminster (Augusta)

    DB Matthew Winston, Mill Creek 

    DL Samuel Wright, Archer 

    DB Sultaan Shabazz, Woodward Academy 

    Yale 

    WR Brayden Carey, East Coweta 

    DB Kyle Ellis, Greater Atlanta Christian 

    WR Caden Herring, Centennial 

    S Du'Shaunte Holloway, Villa Rica 

    WR Jaylan Sandifer, Northside (Warner Robins) 

