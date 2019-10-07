Georgians on rosters of Ivy League schools

There are 58 former Georgia high school football players on rosters of Ivy League schools this season. Westminster, with five, has the most among Georgia schools. Buford and Walton have four each. The states with the most are California (82), Florida (74), New Jersey (73), Texas (60), Georgia (58), Massachusetts (54), Pennsylvania (54) and New York (43).
Brown
OL Donovan Allen, Douglas County
OL Tucker Barnes, Lowndes
DL Nathan Brown, Sandy Creek
WR Spencer Hemmingway, Pace Academy
WR Hayes Sutton, Norcross
Columbia
DB Sam Antona, Roswell
DB McLeod Buckham-White, Lovett
LB/DL Cameren Carter, Duluth
OL Will Hamilton, North Gwinnett
LB Devin Hart, McEachern
LS Parker Lefton, King's Ridge Christian
DB Kevonte Polk, Buford
DL Taylor Weldon, Southland Academy
OL Hank White, Buford
Cornell
QB Dez'mond Brinson, Savannah
WR Javonni Cunningham, North Gwinnett
LB Gallil Guillaume, Lambert
RB SK Howard, Forsyth Central
QB Richie Kenney, Lambert
OL Hunter Nourzad, Walker
RB Zach Seymour, Trinity Christian
Dartmouth
DB D.J. Avery, Douglas County
LB Caleb Martin, Wayne County
DL Mick Reese, Buford
DB Ryan Roegge, Walton
DT Seth Simmer, Harrison
LB Patrick Wright, Walker
Harvard
DB Bennett Bay, Wheeler
SAF Michael Burrell, Dacula
LB Solomon Egbe, Grayson
LB Joey Goodman, Walton
DL Truman Jones, Westminster
LB Cameron Kline, South Forsyth
WR Garrison Manor, North Gwinnett
DL Collin Richardson, Woodward Academy
Penn
RB Karekin Brooks, Walton
QB Ryan Glover, Woodward Academy
WR Nance Hill, Westminster
WR Rory Starkey, Jr., Hapeville Charter
OL William Long, Calhoun
RB Isaiah Malcome, Westminster
DL/LS Ryan Mannelly, Marist
DB Jacob Martin, Buford
WR Preston Norwood, Mill Creek
DL Will Seiler, Lovett
DB Malcolm Strickland, Westminster
Princeton
DB Chase Williams, Westminster
DB Christian Sullivan, Walton
OL Ford Roberts, Greater Atlanta Christian
LB Larkin Ison, Westminster (Augusta)
DB Matthew Winston, Mill Creek
DL Samuel Wright, Archer
DB Sultaan Shabazz, Woodward Academy
Yale
WR Brayden Carey, East Coweta
DB Kyle Ellis, Greater Atlanta Christian
WR Caden Herring, Centennial
S Du'Shaunte Holloway, Villa Rica
WR Jaylan Sandifer, Northside (Warner Robins)
