Georgia Tech lands the state's player of the year

Georgia Tech’s 2019 signing class and coach Geoff Collins’ recruiting acumen gained stature Wednesday morning. Rome High running back Jamious Griffin, a four-star prospect and the Gatorade state player of the year, announced his decision to enroll at Tech, a significant win for the Yellow Jackets and Collins.
Griffin made his announcement Wednesday morning at Sports & Social at the Battery by SunTrust Park on the first day of the February signing period. He picked Tech over N.C. State, Auburn, Louisville and Florida State.
Not since Dedrick Mills in 2016 has Tech won a running back over such esteemed competition. He would be the first four-star running back to enroll at Tech since Jonathan Dwyer in 2007, when he was part of the powerhouse class that Collins helped assemble as director of player personnel.
“It felt like family,” Griffin said after the announcement.
Griffin, the younger brother of Tech defensive lineman Quon Griffin, was originally committed to N.C. State. But upon his hire, Collins focused in on Griffin, bringing him to campus for a visit and showing him attention in home visits. On the first day in January that coaches were permitted to make contact with recruits off campus, Tech sent three coaches to his home shortly after midnight. Last week, as the contact period closed, Tech sent a party of eight assistant coaches to visit Griffin at his home.
