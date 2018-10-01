0 Georgia high school football rankings

Few upsets let to minimal changes in the high school football rankings this week. Change is coming, however, as there are 10 games this week between ranked teams as region races accelerate into October.

In AAAAAA, Creekview (6-0) moved up a spot to No. 4 after a 24-14 victory over previous No. 4 Sequoyah in a Cherokee County showdown between unbeaten teams. Sequoyah fell to No. 8. Alpharetta fell out of the rankings after losing to unranked Centennial, which now might be the team to beat in Region 7. New to the rankings is Douglas County (5-1), which has been in and out of the top 10 three times.

Callaway solidified its No. 2 ranking in AA with a 37-25 victory over No. 4 Bremen. Thomasville dropped four places to No. 7 after losing to AAA Crisp County.

The Class A rankings got the most tweaking. The No. 1 public-school, Irwin County, defeated previous No. 5 Charlton County 46-20. No. 10 Macon County lost to Dooly County 46-40 and was replaced by Dooly in the rankings.

In the private-school rankings, Athens Academy moved up one spot to No. 2 after beating previous No. 2 Prince Avenue Christian 31-27. Prince Avenue fell just one spot. Darlington and Savannah Christian re-entered the rankings, replacing Christian Heritage and Savannah Country Day.

The rankings in AAAAAAA, AAAAA, AAAA and AAA remained the same.

The 10 games between ranked teams this week are No. 7 McEachern vs. No. 9 Hillgrove in AAAAAAA, No. 2 Coffee vs. No. 6 Northside-Warner Robins and No. 9 Mays vs. No. 10 Douglas County in AAAAAA, No. 4 Jones County vs. No. 9 Dutchtown in AAAAA, No. 9 Woodward Academy vs. No. 10 Eastside in AAAA, No. 5 Westminster vs. No. 9 Pace Academy and No. 6 Greater Atlanta Christian vs. No. 10 Dawson County in AAA, No. 7 Thomasville vs. No. 10 Brooks County in AA, No. 2 Athens Academy vs. No. 8 George Walton Academy and No. 4 Calvary Day vs. No. 10 Savannah Christian in Class A.

Class AAAAAAA

1. (1) Colquitt County (7-0)

2. (2) Walton (5-0)

3. (3) Parkview (5-0)

4. (4) Grayson (3-2)

5. (5) Archer (4-1)

6. (6) North Gwinnett (4-2)

7. (7) McEachern (4-1)

8. (8) Wheeler (5-0)

9. (9) Hillgrove (5-0)

10. (10) Lowndes (6-1)

Class AAAAAA

1. (1) Lee County (6-0)

2. (2) Coffee (6-0)

3. (3) Harrison (6-0)

4. (5) Creekview (6-0)

5. (6) Valdosta (3-3)

6. (8) Northside-Warner Robins (3-3)

7. (9) Tucker (4-2)

8. (4) Sequoyah (4-1)

9. (10) Mays (3-2)

10. (NR) Douglas County (5-1)

Out: No. 7 Alpharetta

Class AAAAA

1. (1) Rome (6-0)

2. (2) Buford (4-2)

3. (3) Stockbridge (6-0)

4. (4) Jones County (6-0)

5. (5) Carrollton (5-1)

6. (6) Warner Robins (5-1)

7. (7) Wayne County (6-0)

8. (8) Ware County (4-2)

9. (9) Dutchtown (6-0)

10. (10) Southwest DeKalb (6-0)

Class AAAA

1. (1) Blessed Trinity (5-0)

2. (2) Mary Persons (6-0)

3. (3) St. Pius (5-1)

4. (4) Cartersville (6-0)

5. (5) Troup (6-0)

6. (6) Marist (5-1)

7. (7) Burke County (4-2)

8. (8) Flowery Branch (5-0)

9. (9) Woodward Academy (3-2)

10. (10) Eastside (5-0)

Class AAA

1. (1) Calhoun (5-0)

2. (2) Cedar Grove (5-1)

3. (3) Monroe Area (6-0)

4. (4) Peach County (4-2)

5. (5) Westminster (3-2)

6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (4-2)

7. (7) Benedictine (3-1)

8. (8) Jefferson (5-1)

9. (9) Pace Academy (4-2)

10. (10) Dawson County (6-0)

Class AA

1. (1) Hapeville Charter (5-0)

2. (2) Callaway (5-1)

3. (5) Rockmart (6-0)

4. (4) Bremen (4-1)

5. (6) Dodge County (6-0)

6. (7) Rabun County (5-1)

7. (3) Thomasville (4-2)

8. (8) Washington County (5-0)

9. (9) Vidalia (5-0)

10. (10) Brooks County (4-2)

Class A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle's Landing Christian (5-1)

2. (3) Athens Academy (5-0)

3. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (5-1)

4. (4) Calvary Day (5-0)

5. (5) Fellowship Christian (5-0)

6. (6) Aquinas (5-0)

7. (8) George Walton Academy (6-0)

8. (9) Mount Paran Christian (3-2)

9. (NR) Savannah Christian (4-1)

10. (NR) Darlington (5-1)

Out: No. 7 Savannah Country Day, No. 10 Christian Heritage

Class A (Pulbic)

1. (1) Irwin County (6-0)

2. (2) Clinch County (5-1)

3. (3) Commerce (5-0)

4. (4) Pelham (6-0)

5. (6) Marion County (6-0)

6. (5) Charlton County (4-2)

7. (7) Mount Zion (5-1)

8. (8) Schley County (4-1)

9. (9) Mitchell County (4-1)

10. (NR) Dooly County (2-3)

Out: No. 10 Macon County

