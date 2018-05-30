ATLANTA - Atlanta United defender Greg Garza posted a message on Twitter Tuesday after the team announced he underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum on his right shoulder.
Garza, 26, is expected to miss four to six months while his shoulder heals.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Couple found dead on boat on Lake Lanier
- Teen, who graduated high school Friday, shot to death in NW Atlanta
- Leadoff: How Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson see the NBA Finals
The MLS All-Star shared a lengthy, emotional statement on Twitter after news broke.
“Every fall is another opportunity to get back up,” Garza wrote. “The club itself is never easy no one’s ever is, but once every step has been taken and the top is reached, we will look down and realize that we took the right path, we had faith in ourselves and we’ve just added another chapter in our book of tribulations, in out book of wisdom and in our book of God’s will.”
Garza first injured his shoulder during the 2017 MLS All-Star Game in August and re-injured his shoulder on May 20 during Atlanta United’s loss to the New York Red Bulls.
Thank you for all the messages! Everything happens for a reason. I will be back stronger than ever. 🙏🏻 God bless. pic.twitter.com/U8q73O5LCF— Gregory Garza (@gmgarza4) May 30, 2018
This story was written by JuliaKate E. Culpepper, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}