ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves. Yes -- OUR Atlanta Braves -- are the talk of baseball.
A team that few predicted would be very good has the second-best record in the National League. On top of that, they’re young, talented and fun to watch.
The latest Braves victory came thanks to a guy who grew up right here in Georgia.
Charlie Culberson -- who went to Calhoun High School in Gordon County -- hit a game-ending, two-run homer to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 4-2 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday.
"I don't really know what to say - right place, right time," the Gordon County native said. "Things just kind of work out. It doesn't get old. It's a lot of fun."
It was the second time this week that Culberson delivered a pinch-hit homer in the ninth inning, marking Atlanta's ninth victory in its last at-bat.
Culberson -- who was drafted by the San Francisco Giants with the 51st overall in the 2007 Major League Baseball Draft -- is certainly making his hometown proud.
How is the new hero's hometown reacting? We went to Culberson’s high school on Monday to talk to his coaches and teachers. WATCH the full story on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
