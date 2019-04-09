Georgia Tech hires former USA women's basketball coach Nell Fortner

ATLANTA - Georgia Tech has hired Nell Fortner as the sixth women's basketball coach in program history. The school announced the hiring Tuesday.
Fortner previously led programs at Purdue and Auburn, where she compiled a 162-117 record. She is also the winningest coach in the history of the United States women's basketball national team.
Fortner joins the Georgia Tech program after serving as an analyst for ESPN.
“I’m excited to welcome Coach Fortner to the Georgia Tech family,” Stansbury said. “Her resume speaks for itself – she is one of the most successful and respected coaches in women’s basketball history. She’s not only led teams to Olympic gold and major conference championships, but she has also proven to be an outstanding leader of young women who has embodied our mission of developing the young people who will change the world.”
Fortner replaces former head coach MaChelle Joseph, who was fired in March after a weeks-long investigation.
Joseph is accused of creating a hostile enviroment for the the players and coaching staff, which she has denied.
Joseph released a statement saying the allegations made during an investigation that led to her termination are part of a "years-long string of actions" against her for advocating gender equality in athletics at Georgia Tech.
